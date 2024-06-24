Deeply rooted in the town: The Rock RFS has new home to service community

After nearly 40 years, The Rock Rural Fire Brigade has a new home to service the community for many years to come.
On Saturday, June 22 the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) officially opened the new station and strengthened the capabilities of crews in the Lockhart local government area, handing over keys to a pair of new firefighting vehicles.
"We ask a lot of [our firefighters] and I think having a facility like this is the least we can do," Wagga MP Joe McGirr said.
The new station was a $1.6 million investment and is a significant upgrade on the previous shed built in 1985.
The facility features three truck bays, training room, kitchen, bathroom facilities, clean room and laundry facilities, storeroom and a compressed air breathing apparatus (CABA) room.
The Rock RFS captain Matt Paton said the new station would keep the brigade able to help its community well into the future.
"It's a huge asset to the community, as well as the brigade, and ... it's a long way from where we thought we would be when we first started. A long way in front," he said.
Mr Paton was proud of the final result and the modernised facilities available to his volunteers, with both women's and men's amenities, and even disabled facilities.
"We've got our cleaning room for cleaning and decontamination. We've got a dirty room for washing our gear," he said.
"It helps with our personal safety, because firefighter cancer is becoming a real big issue these days and decontamination is a huge step towards lessening that impact."
NSW RFS Deputy Commissioner, Peter McKechnie, travelled down for the opening and said the facility was well equipped to support the volunteers in continuing the protection of the local community.
"It is also available to be utilised by the NSW SES and other community groups when required," he said
A further $780,000 commitment was also celebrated on Saturday with the handover of two new fit-for-purpose firefighting trucks to Fargunyah and Pleasant Hills brigades.
The Fargunyah Brigade currently has 46 operational members, while the Pleasant Hills Brigade has 46. Both teams primarily respond to grass fires, escaped stubble burns and lightning strikes, while also providing crews to assist with out of area incidents.
Fargunyah received a new category six heavy tanker - and Isuzu Chassis single cab which can carry 9000L - to add to the current fleet, and Pleasant Hills received a replacement category one heavy tanker, which holds 4500L.
Mr McKenchie said these new vehicles would prove to be an invaluable asset to the Riverina and ensure its members have access to modern firefighting technology.
"For any community ... to be able to look at [the new station or tankers] and say somebody's investing in our local patch, that's great," he said.
"The brigade reflects the community. They're part of the same community. What we always see is that it shows up how much the members are valued, and how much they're valued in the community, not only by the community.
"Volunteering is a challenge. People have busy lives and there's lots of pressure on everyone from every aspect and then they turn around and put more time into volunteering for our brigades, for the SES who are right next door - it's a great reflection on the strength of community down here in the Riverina."
The Rock Brigade was formed in 1935 by Sergeant Marshall - the local police officer - who drew up the original brigade boundaries, which were recognised for approximately 45 years before being changed to include more neighbouring areas.
The Rock had both a town fire brigade and a bush fire brigade, until the interests of efficiency and rationalising equipment saw the two merge in 1984 and a pair of deputy captains were appointed.
Col Uebergang was captain of the brigade for several years from 1976 and pushed for a new shed to be built, which was finally achieved in 1985 and the build was overseen by John Walker - whose son, James Walker, now serves as a Lockhart Shire councillor.
Cr Walker said his families involvement in The Rock RFS station was generational.
"I really do appreciate being asked to be involved in this because ... when you're in a small community, whether it's fire or flood or anything, you're part of it. You can't just walk away and say 'I'm not a part of it'," he said.
"I think [the new station] is a real asset to the community and when you're looking for volunteers, you've got to have the support in buildings and everything to facilitate it.
"It's built for the long term, which is good. So hopefully it doesn't have to be modified or upgraded for a while yet."
Once the shed was completed in 1985, the brigade was awarded a bogie drive Acco truck which held 9000L..
The brigade currently has 45 members, with 20 per cent female membership, and is well established within the community. It was certified for CABA in 2016 and currently has 10 members accredited to use breathing apparatus.
Mr McGirr said The Rock was a strong brigade, with a well-respected 90 year history in the town.
"A community in a rural area is so special, you've got that continuity and that commitment, and that ownership of it," he said.
"All of the volunteers here ... they spend so much of their own time, not just fighting fires, but they're often in other agencies like the SES.
"They have to train, they have to prepare, they have to do the drills. It's all in their own time."
