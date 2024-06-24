Man accused of holding woman hostage fronts court on more than 30 charges

A man accused of using a knife to hold a woman against her will in Lavington will remain behind bars.
That came after Rowan Stanley Weaver made no application for bail before Albury Local Court on Monday morning, June 24.
Weaver is facing 31 charges including predatory driving and using a weapon to prevent lawful detention.
He appeared briefly before magistrate Sally McLaughlin via a video link to Junee jail.
Weaver made no comment during the mention of the matter, aside from confirming his identity.
Prosecutor Sergeant Kayla Borchert asked that all charges - nine separate charge sequences were before the court - be adjourned for a further mention on July 9.
Ms McLaughlin asked Sergeant Borchert whether police were seeking a referral to the Director of Public Prosecutions to take over the matters.
"That's correct," she replied.
Police applications were also before the court for apprehended violence orders for the protection of two women
Weaver is alleged to have also rammed a police vehicle during the incidents on Friday, June 21.
Police had tried to stop a blue Holden Colorado allegedly driven by Weaver at a Jindera service station about 11am.
But instead, police have claimed, Weaver used the utility to ram their vehicle.
Police then embarked on a pursuit of the Holden, with an attempt made to stop the utility on Urana Road, Lavington, near Burrows Road, with road spikes.
Police then surrounded the car and began negotiations with Weaver as it is alleged he was using a knife to hold a woman, 31, hostage.
The specialist negotiators were able to get Weaver to give up and, at 4.20pm, he was placed under arrest.
The woman was in shock but not otherwise physically hurt.
Weaver, who also had outstanding warrants for numerous charges including common assault, larceny, police pursuits and making threats to damage property, was further remanded in custody.
