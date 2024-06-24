Firefighters work into morning hours to stop blaze igniting chemicals

Firefighters spent almost five hours battling a Riverina blaze threatening three storage sheds full of cleaning chemicals.
Emergency services were called to storage sheds on Dawson Street, Moama, about 10.30pm on Sunday following reports of a fire.
Fire and Rescue NSW Riverina Zone commander Superintendent Stewart Alexander said the fire ignited in one of four storage sheds located at the site and ended up spreading to two more.
"Fire and Rescue NSW was there and Rural Fire Services provided support," he said.
"In the shed the fire was impacting upon several large drums full of cleaning product and they were heated due to the fire.
"Firefighters cooled those drums and ensured the product didn't go down the drains, but because they were very hot we were on scene until about 3am this morning just to ensure they were rendered safe.
"The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and NSW Police are investigating."
The three affected units have been significantly damaged by fire.
No injuries were reported.
