Bulls celebrate Kearnes' 150th with first consecutive wins since 2020

Montana Kearnes was just 11 when she first ran alongside Southcity's open leaguetag team.
Now 26, the captain-coach celebrated 150 club games in the Bulls' eight-point win over Young on Sunday.
The first time the side has won back-to-back games in several years, she said it's a testament to the team's tenacity.
Refusing to drop their heads despite a slow start to the season the group has buckled down and Kearnes hopes will continue to add wins to their tally.
The last time the team won two games in a row was back in 2020 during a shortened season.
"That's the first time in a very long time that we have won back-to-back games," Kearnes said.
"The vibe around the girls at the moment in our team has been so good, it's very positive, we've been gelling together at training and I guess that just pays off on game day.
"We've found our feet now being halfway through the season, we've sat down as a team and set a goal for ourselves and I think we're working really well towards that, it's been good, this weekend was a massive win."
The vibes aren't just good among the team, but around the club.
The addition of Cleve McGhie to the senior men's side this season has had positive knock-on effects for the women's teams too.
In recent seasons Kearnes said the club has been putting in a real effort to uplift the women's side alongside the men's.
The introduction of women's tackle to the club this year has further improved the culture within the club.
Kearnes said the competition has brought women back to the sport that they had lost.
"The vibe around the club has been really helpful, we're getting a lot of the younger girls come through our club, and it's really really good," she said.
"They all chip in and help, and over the last couple of years we've really stepped up as a club to get the girls involved and get around the girls so it makes them want to show up and put in the effort for the club.
"It's very important because it's family outside of your own family, you want to feel a part of it and they've been doing that really well.
"I think having Cleve [McGhie] here at Southcity has been really good, he's looking at getting that family vibe at the club to back, just one big family and it's been really good this season with him here."
The Bulls now sit seventh on the Group Nine ladder and Kearnes is feeling optimistic about getting a third consecutive win.
On the road to Albury, currently eighth on the ladder, the group has already sat down to discuss the task at hand.
She is hoping to come out hard against the Thunder.
"We're going to put in the work at training this week, we've already sat down as a team and spoke about it after the game on the weekend," she said.
"We're going to have a good couple of training runs this week and hopefully get three in a row over there."
Temora 38 d Junee 12
Kangaroos 14 d Tumut 6
Albury 8 d Gundagai 6
Southcity 24 d Young 16
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.