Southern Inland citing thrown out after deadline drama plays out

Waratahs had more joy at the Southern Inland judiciary after having a striking charge was thrown out.
Outside centre Rob Selosse was cited by Tumut in the aftermath of the dramatic finish to their clash at Conolly Rugby Complex on June 15.
Bulls replacement player Sakaraia Qaranivalu was handed a seven-week suspension for his involvement in the incident.
However Selosse was declared free to take Ag College on Saturday.
Southern Inland rugby manager Jack Heffernan confirmed the time had elapsed for Tumut to act on the issue.
As such the matter was unable to be heard.
"It didn't progress," Heffernan said.
After the citation was received last Monday, the appointed citing commissioner found the incident warranted being worthy of a red card and the issue was sent to the judiciary.
However the merits of the case weren't tested due to the timing issue being brought up by Waratahs.
The current deadline for a citation is 48 hours after the end of the game and it was found Tumut's citation came in later.
The issue was discussed at the judiciary on Thursday night before the case was put over.
Waratahs were expecting to be without Selosse for their clash with Ag College with the outcome still pending before the matter was settled on Friday.
Heffernan expects they will be changed to clarify the rules involving citations going forward.
"It's a good lesson for all involved including Southern Inland," he said.
"We've had a bit of a discussion about changing what that deadline is, which we have the ability to do, so it's a bit clearer as 48 hours from the end of the game is quite tricky as games finish at different times.
"We're thinking about making some adjustments to make it very clear and obvious what that deadline is so we avoid these sorts of issues in the future."
Selosse was part of Waratahs' win over Ag College, a victory that gave them a buffer in second spot in the run into finals.
