Sin bin changes momentum as Young storms home for victory over Bulls

A late sin binning provided Young with the spark they needed to rattle off two late tries and stay on top of the Group Nine ladder.
In a thrilling contest at Harris Park on Sunday, the Cherrypickers made the most of Joel Tracey being given an early shower, scoring twice in the last nine minutes to snare a 30-24 victory over Southcity.
In a game of momentum changes, the Bulls looked to be getting on top when Rhys Weldon scored with 12 minutes to go.
However the tide turned again as Tracey was sin binned for a shoulder charge on Nic Hall with just under 10 minutes left.
Young scored on the following set to level things before the Cherrypickers capitalised on a mistake at the back after their next set.
Jesse Corcoran went over for his second try from dummy half to give Young the lead back.
Southcity still weren't done with coach Cleve McGhie winning the short restart and then went close to scoring himself.
However Hall put his body on the line to intercept a kick only inches from the line to see the ladder leaders hold on.
Young scored the first two tries of the game before conceding the next four to fall behind early in the second half.
However captain-coach Tom Giles was pleased the side could produce when it really counted.
"It's good to see when we needed it we can score points," Giles said.
"I thought Hally was outstanding with a game-saving take with Cleve McGhie charging at him but we toughed it out.
"I was supposed to come off but we ended up with no subs with about 20 to go.
"Even though they had the sin bin we had no subs so it was tough for both teams."
Young ended Southcity's five-game winning streak as they hit back from their lone loss of the season.
Temora would have gone around them and into top spot without a win.
Hall, who was on the edge of the Tracey shoulder charge leading to the sin binning, made sure of the result when he put his much smaller body on the line.
Giles has been pleased with his impact after missing the first eight rounds of the season.
"It's unreal considering he's been away since after West Wyalong with his hip," Giles said.
"He just keeps proving to us that he's fully fit, fully ready to go and he's just outstanding."
Young got off to a perfect start with tries to Che Hyslop and Jack Bush in the opening 17 minutes helping them to a 12-0 lead.
However Young then struggled to defend their mistakes with Jesse Fitzhenry and Jumarne Little-Kearnes crossing for back-to-back tries midway through the second half.
The Bulls then levelled things when Trey Charles scored five minutes before the break.
Southcity then hit the front as Josh Siegwalt finished off a break from Cleve six minutes into the second half.
Young responded as Corcoran scored from dummy half to level things again with 25 minutes left.
It set up the big finish.
Young couldn't hold out Temora late last week, with the Dragons scoring the match winner with four minutes to go.
However Giles was pleased with how they recovered this time around.
"The two weeks we've let sides back in have been against Temora, who would have been on top if we didn't win, and Southcity, so that's two of the best teams in the comp.
"Momentum is going to swing in games of footy so I'm not too concerned as we can bounce back and change that momentum like we did in the last two minutes."
Struggling Junee are the next obstacle for the 'Pickers who are set to be without centre Nayah Freeman who came off after a head knock while Southcity heads to Albury looking to get one back on the Thunder after a 34-18 loss in round two.
