Lions fire early to claim impressive win against Coolamon in local derby

A hot start guided Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong to a 38-point victory against Coolamon in their local derby clash at Kindra Park.
The Lions booted six goals to one in the opening term to stamp their authority on the game early and were eventually able to secure a 17.12 (114) to 12.4 (76) win against the the Hoppers.
GGGM extended their record to 9-0 with the victory and Lions coach Sam Martyn was delighted with the effort from his side against a quality opposition.
"I'm really pleased with the performance today," Martyn said.
"It's always a tough game here and we've found it difficult at times throughout the last few years.
"It's interesting coming off the double bye and it's hard to know how we'll play and perform, but you can't really start off any better than a six-goal first quarter.
"We just played some really scintillating footy and it's good to see as well the things you practice and the work you do in the block, with the boys able to enact it and put it on show was really pleasing.
"It was a really good performance."
The Lions were hot early and they had the first five goals of the game before Aiden Macauley was able to hit back for the Hoppers.
A 31-point lead at quarter time grew out to 49 as the Lions continued their roll in the second quarter, however the Hoppers were able to get a couple back through Joe Redfern and Luke Bell to bring the margin to 39 at the main break.
The Hoppers started the second half well, however the final three goals of the third term saw the Lions take a nine-goal lead into the final break.
Coolamon then managed to find some momentum late as they kicked six goals to three to bring the margin back to a little over six goals at the final siren.
While happy with their first three quarters, Martyn conceded his side's efforts in the last quarter weren't up to the standards they set.
"It would be remiss of me to say that the fourth quarter was definitely not up to standard," he said.
"We'll review it pretty heavily and find out what didn't work for us, but the initial thoughts was we probably turned it into a turnover game.
"We didn't really set up and we all wanted to cash in on our good work that we'd done prior.
"I think it's really important that we set up structurally and maintain what got us to that position, rather than trying to go away and maybe get a kick when we are not in the right position."
Tom Sase was on fire in the first half and he finished with five goals while Matt Hamblin and Zac Burhop also collected their usual fair share of the footy.
Martyn praised the efforts of Sase who was especially influential early in the game when the Lions were stamping their claim on the game.
"I always say sometimes going to get a lick of the ice cream and it was Tommy Sase's turn today," he said.
"It was his 50th game too so it was a fitting way to play, he just showcased why he is a really dangerous forward.
"I love that we've got so many avenues to goal and options, it's not just one person that can kick a score for us.
"We've got a variety of different ways that we can kick that score, it was Tommy's turn today and he really capitalised."
The Lions were without ruckman Dan Foley for the clash against the Hoppers and Martyn revealed it was unclear when he might be back on the field.
"Dan's just got a bit of a sore knee," he said.
"He's unsure at this time how long he's going to be out for, probably next week I couldn't see him playing.
"But we are looking at that two to four week range that he'll be out for, so anywhere between Narrandera and 'Gullie.
"Ideally we'd love to see him for 'Gullie, but we'll make sure that knee is 100 per cent before he comes back into action.
"I was really pleased too that Tommy Banuelos can stand up in the ruck and he really holds his own, then we threw Ben Walsh in there today too who's really serviceable.
"Then Olso (Jacob Olsson) is not far away so we've still got some options to allow Dan to heal and get back to 100 per cent."
Both clubs came together prior to the start of the match for a minute's silence in remembrance of Andrew 'Fonzie' Lewis who passed away earlier this month.
Full Time
GGGM 6.2 10.4 14.8 17.12 (114)
Coolamon 1.1 4.1 6.2 12.4 (76)
GOALS: GGGM: T.Sase 5, J.Fairman 2, J.Powell 2, S.White 1, K.Mahon 1, M.Hamblin 1, N.Hamblin 1, A.Proctor 1, S.Butterfield 1; Coolamon: N.Buchanan 4, A.Macauley 2, F.cook 2, L.Bell 1, T.Coenen 1, J.Redfern 1, B.Hodgson 1
BEST: GGGM: T.Sase, M.Hamblin, Z.Burhop, T.Banuelos, J.Fairman, S.Butterfield; Coolamon: M.King, C.Mattingly, N.Buchanan, J.Redfern, J.Robinson, F.cook
