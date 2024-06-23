Atmosphere shifts for Henwood Park after freezing win over Wagga United

It had been a while between wins for Henwood Park but a confident performance on Saturday night has them back in the winners circle.
Struggling in front of goal over the past month, the Hawks scored three times over Wagga United, a statistic playing coach Jake Ploenges was pleased with.
Scoring twice himself, despite an admittedly disappointing missed penalty, he said the efforts on field were second to none.
Returning to first grade this season Ploenges said he and the club had no expectations for how the team would perform, but the win has been a morale boost all the same.
Still well in finals contention after this game, the win couldn't have come at a better time.
"I said to the boys before we got to the game, not to take [Wagga United] lightly, they're a quality side and we needed this win to be any chance of playing finals," Ploenges said.
"If we lost last night it was going to be really difficult to compete, so it was an important win.
"It was really a much needed win for the for all boys, we probably deserved a point out of at least one of our games over the last few weeks, and the atmosphere wasn't the best around the club because of that, but it definitely picked up after that win last night."
With winter well and truly arrived in Wagga now, it was the first bitterly cold game they had competed in.
Expecting the next two months of games to remain as cold, Ploenges said they'll need to adjust to conditions.
Bodies took much longer than usual to warm up, and he admitted to being sorer than usual last night.
He also felt they didn't play their best brand of soccer despite the win.
"It wasn't the highest quality game that we've played, I thought we played better against Lake Albert last week," he said.
"But we got some goals which was different for us, we haven't been scoring much, but we got three goals so I'm happy with that compared to last few weeks where we haven't been able to find it back to the net."
Jason Colombera was moved to the wing for the Hawks and was outstanding, earning himself a goal.
Ploenges said he's been reliable for them each week he's taken the field and has been a welcomed asset to the team.
His experience, alongside other senior players, helping the juniors feeding into the senior side has been hugely beneficial to the team.
"Our 16-year-olds, they got a lot of time in the game last night," Ploenges said.
"They have just improved so much from where they were in preseason and giving them those minutes in first grade is really important for the club's future.
"I don't really think there was any expectations to be good this year because we didn't have a side last year so coming halfway through the season with three wins now, I'm happy with that.
"We're still up there and close to that top four and it's a really competitive competition this year, any four teams can be in that top four, so I'm stoked with where we are now."
With a stop-start month ahead of them due to upcoming byes, Ploenges said the side will benefit from some time off to help rest injuries and ease a handful of senior players back into the side after recovering.
South Wagga 6 d Leeton United 2
Young 1 drew Tolland 1
Henwood Park 3 d Wagga United 1
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.