'Hostage taker' remanded in custody on dozens of serious charges

A man accused of holding a woman hostage with a knife after ramming a police vehicle will return to court on Monday, June 24.
Police tried to stop a blue Holden Colorado, allegedly driven by Rowan Stanley Weaver, at a Jindera petrol station on Friday.
It's alleged Weaver rammed a police vehicle about 11am during the June 21 incident.
A pursuit was initiated, with officers using road spikes to immobilise the car on Urana Road in Lavington, near Burrows Road.
It's alleged Weaver, who was wanted at the time, held a 31-year-old woman against her will while armed with a knife.
Weaver allegedly kept the woman inside a vehicle while police surrounded the car.
Specialist officers negotiated with Weaver, and he was arrested at 4.20pm.
The woman appeared shaken at the scene but wasn't physically harmed.
About 20 police attended the incident, including some who had their guns drawn.
He had been wanted for common assault, car theft, making threats to damage property, larceny, disqualified driving and police pursuits.
He faces 31 charges in total.
Weaver's matters were listed before Wagga court on Saturday.
He did not seek bail and a judicial registrar ordered he return to Albury court on Monday.
