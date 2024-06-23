Double bye no problem for eager Jets with first win since round six

Northern Jets have returned from a two week holiday with a hunger to win.
After a huge start to the season the Jets were in a three game losing lull before the league bye.
No game in round ten gave them an extra week to reassess and hitting the court hard on Saturday they handed Marrar a 17-goal loss.
Just falling short in round nine to East Wagga-Kooringal, coach Alice Clark said the team had done everything they needed to in that game, but complacency crept in and punished them.
She's pleased to be back winners to begin their second round campaign.
"We probably got a bit complacent in our last game against East Wagga, going down by two, so we definitely wanted to come out and play four quarters or netball and get some good decent wins," Clark said.
"It was definitely a lesson learnt from that game, we had done the work but failed on execution."
With such a long time between the games, Clark said the side was raring to get back out on court.
They used the time off to keep working on fitness and team connection.
Clark said they focused on working the centre corridor and movement under the ring.
Defeating Marrar by just one goal last time they met, the Jets went onto the court eager for a good win.
"Such a long time [between games] but we remained training, kept up our fitness and it didn't worry us that much," Clark said.
"It definitely [felt good], it was getting to the point where you definitely missed actually playing netball, so there was probably a few nerves for the first centre but we settled really well after that."
Travelling with a squad of ten, the Jets are big users of rolling substitutes.
Each player has brought a different strength to her role and Clark said it's made a huge difference to adapting in real time.
That said, she's careful to strike the right balance.
"It looks like a big squad but everyone has a key role on the court," she said.
"It's good but a bit of a catch, you've got to let people settle into the game and find a rhythm but if there's something that blatantly isn't working, it's good to be able to make that substitution."
Full game efforts from Abbey Doyle and Georgia McCormack didn't go unnoticed, with their stability at either end of the court helping the flow of play.
With The Rock-Yerong Creek on their fixture next week, Clark is hopeful they can start a string of wins.
She won't be taking the Magpies lightly though saying despite the side's results, she knows they are playing a high quality of netball.
"We won't go into it expecting an easy game," she said.
Northern Jets 53 d Marrar 36
East Wagga-Kooringal 38 d Barellan 28
North Wagga 44 d Coleambally 24
Temora 52 d The Rock-Yerong creek 44
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.