Let's all be big about it and shake hands: hot takes from across Group Nine

A late sin binning and even later tries weren't the only things that grabbed attention at the conclusion of Young's dramatic win over Southcity.
Bulls coach Cleve McGhie certainly raised a few eyebrows as he charged off at the end of the game when things didn't go his team's way at Harris Park.
Bypassing teammates, opponents and the referees, McGhie made a bee line for the sheds right as the final whistle went in the 30-24 loss.
He's a big man who is generally hard to miss but it was certainly noticed by his rivals at the end of the clash.
After all it doesn't take much to shake hands at the end of a game no matter how things unfold or how you feel about them.
However to McGhie's credit, after some time to compose himself in the sheds, he didn't shy away when questioned after the game.
Nor did he let a tight loss to end their winning run dent his confidence in their chances this season.
A 30-point loss to Kangaroos was far from a reflection of the contest at Tumut on Saturday.
The two teams were locked together for the first 29 minutes, and the lone try was Kangaroos' only buffer until the 55th minute when Kangaroos scored three tries in a blink of an eye to set themselves on the course to victory.
And you can't wonder what a difference a returning face in the hills last week would have made.
Especially with the Blues struggling to find an attacking spark that wasn't Malik Aitken.
However one missing piece of the Tumut puzzle seems destined for other challenges in 2024.
Tumut can still make their presence felt in the back end of the season but need to start producing against the top five teams as well.
It's nice to see the contribution of Ray 'Dossie' Carr acknowledged after his death in December.
Carr lived and breathed rugby league, especially in Tumut, with a long contribution to the game.
He was certainly a man with plenty of knowledge and opinions on the game and that has been acknowledged for all to see at Twickenham.
The road leading into the home of the Blues has been named Dossie Carr Drive with the sign a mark of respect to the doyen of rugby league in Tumut.
It's impossible to be everywhere at once, don't worry I'd do it if I could.
That's when phonecalls become an essential part of keeping everyone informed on all the happenings around Group Nine.
And after a particularly bad run of things across the group enough is enough, surely.
After all there's nothing I enjoy more than leaving a voicemail that I know won't be returned, particularly on a Saturday night.
I've left that many with Justin Carney since he linked up with Albury last season there's literally no room for any more.
And there's a few others who aren't much better, and they certainly know who they are.
Hopefully the quoteless recaps are now a thing of the past and everyone can get incites from some of the most high profile voices in the region.
It's not that hard after all.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.