Weidemann elated with new club, plenty to celebrate around the courts

Halfway through the Riverina League season and Rio Weidemann knows she made the right decision moving clubs.
Arriving at Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes during pre-season, her move was one a long time coming and one she's enjoyed immensely.
One of just two new faces in the A grade side this season, she can feel her game improving each time she steps on court.
Weidemann hasn't missed a game this season and is enjoying each one better than the last.
"I think it was honestly probably my favourite game of the season so far," Weidemann said of MCUE's win over Griffith on Saturday.
The defender has been working alongside Ash Reynodlson and Kate Wallace under the ring.
Feeling her game improve week on week, she has no regrets.
"It's been a lot coming into the team but it's also been so nice," she said.
"I feel like my game is improving so much and with Lisa [Reynoldson] and Sheryl [Wheeler] and Shannan [Russell] there as well, they really push me to be better and it's so nice to feel like as I play out my games, I'm improving.
"I feel like I bounce off the girls a lot and I have learnt so much from all of them as well which has been so nice."
The Goannas continued their perfect start to the season this weekend handing the Swans a 74-65 loss.
A clear top four contender, Weidemann said the group knew they were in for a tough game.
Both teams shooters were on fire but there was one big chance in the Goannas game that Weidemann said helped get them over the line.
They found their voice.
Historically a quiet team out on court, she said it felt great to hear them all talking down the court.
"Everyone did their job so perfectly and we were talking, which was so new for us," she said.
"We are such a quiet team and it just felt like we all really connected and came together, it was such a nice game to play.
"It definitely [made a difference] and I think it did for a lot of the girls.
"You could tell we usually have moments where we lose our motivation or we go downhill a little bit and being more talkative kept us positive and kept us pushing throughout the whole game, which was so nice."
Kate and Phoebe Wallace returned to the side this week, and Weidemann said they were welcomed additions.
Owning her role as centre, Phoebe was a particular standout.
"It was very, very nice to have Kate and Phoebe back, I don't think you realise how much of a difference those girls make until you take them out of our team," she said.
"Phoebe played so incredibly, she really played well on the defence as an attacker as well."
There was plenty to celebrate around the courts this weekend.
Narrandera have secured their first win of the year in a tight game against Leeton-Whitton.
The Eagles welcomed the Crows to the stadium at Narrandera Sportsground and held on for a three goal win.
Meanwhile ahead of their Big Freeze event, Wagga Tigers celebrated coach Jess Allen's 150th game with the club.
Playing away from home and in a new time slot, the Tigers were unfazed by the changes and with a good crowd alongside them stormed to a 27-goal win.
Allen said the Tigers took the court wanting to show they had improved since the first round of games, and she feels they did just that.
"To get a 27-goal win was something that we very happy with," Allen said.
"We've been a bit guilty of getting a lead then dropping off and then catching up, so we just wanted to keep pushing each quarter, which we did, we got up by more and more, so we're very happy with that."
Voted best on court by her teammates, Allen said it was a full-team effort to get the win.
Finding it difficult to decide who to vote for herself, she said it's a good problem to have.
"When you come off and you have to really think about who that best player way, for me that is such a good thing because it just means that our whole team play well rather than just individual people," she said.
Meanwhile at Kindra Park on Sunday, the Hoppers had an easy win over the Lions.
Despite the massive scoreline, the two clubs scored a combined 111-goals in just 60-minutes of play, an incredible feat in itself.
With Collingullie-Wagga on a bye, the win secures Coolamon a game ahead in second place.
Wagga Tigers 64 d Turvey Park
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes d Griffith 65
Narrandera 59 d Leeton-Whitton 56
Coolamon 82 d Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong 29
