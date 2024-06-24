Six things we learnt from round 10 of the Riverina League

Yeah well I got that one wrong and it's the last time I will be provoking the Lions in the lead up to a big game. Last week I sang the praises of Coolamon and bravely declared that I wouldn't be surprised if the young Hoppers managed to get one over their neighbours up the road. In the space of 11 minutes, the Lions very clearly put on show why they aren't dropping a game anytime soon. Their first term against the Hoppers was some of the best footy they've played this year and it proved the difference in the end between the two sides as the Lions claimed a 38-point win. I still believe they will drop at least one game throughout the season and the next potential candidate is likely to be in round 13 when GGGM heads to Exies Oval to face Griffith. However I won't be emptying the fuel can onto the fire in the lead up to that clash.
It's been a couple of difficult seasons with injury for the promising young forward who has spent nearly as much time off the field than on it over the past few years. Sase missed roughly three months of footy in 2022 and then had his year cut short due to injury in 2023. However this year with a bit of luck on his side, Sase is crafting together a pretty impressive season. His haul of five goals against the Hoppers is a season-best and brings his tally to 16 for the season which is one shy of Matt Hamblin who currently is the highest ranked GGGM player. He celebrated his 50th game in the win over the Hoppers and it's been anything but a smooth journey to that milestone. Hopefully his journey to 100 games is much easier and he continues to take his game to the next level year on year.
The Goannas assistant coach has been Mr Versatile this year and pretty much excelled in any role he's been given. Lately it's been up forward where Collins has been having a huge impact and he hit new heights against Griffith with a six-goal haul. Not your stereotypical key forward or pressuring small forward, Collins made his bag of six look easy as he got a handball receive here and an uncontested mark there. His haul of six follows on from two the week before in the Goannas win against Turvey Park. His move into the forward line is clearly working and it has also resulted in younger forwards Flynn Collins, Lewis Pulver and Cody Reynoldson playing better footy for MCUE. We often sing the praises of Coach Nelson Foley and how important his leadership is in a young team, however Collins is just as valuable and prefers to let his footy do the talking.
The late omission of captain Jack Rowston was a barrier the Swans simply couldn't overcome as they went down to the Goannas by 59 points at Mangoplah Sportsground. The Swans were also without Henry Delves and while his loss was hugely felt, it was the loss of their captain which had them on the back foot from the first bounce. The Swans battled bravely in the midfield and credit to Tom Baxter and James Girdler as they were in my opinion clearly two of Griffith's best players. However, with no Cooper Kilpatrick or Rowston they just lacked the firepower to go up against the MCUE midfield brigade of Nelson Foley, Harry Fitzsimmons, Ethan Schiller and Lachlan Kendall. Rowston not only adds valuable leadership for the Swans, he is also one of the best ball users in the league. The Swans will be hopeful he's back for their clash against Leeton-Whitton next weekend.
If there is one thing you can say about the Crows, it's that they don't mind a close finish. They have now won three games in 2024 by a combined seven points. In comparison, Griffith's three wins have been by a combined 162 points. For the first time in a couple of years Leeton have secured back-to-back wins and what would be most pleasing for coach Tom Groves is how they are doing it. After grinding out a tough win against Turvey Park and then surging home late against Wagga Tigers, the Crows found themselves in a different situation against the Eagles. After leading for the majority of the game, they found themselves trailing as the game entered red time. But they failed to drop their heads and found a way to kick the final two goals of the game and claim their third win of the year. Finals may be an ambitious target for this year, however there are signs that this group is taking steps in the right direction.
After a tumultuous couple of weeks, a 16-point win over rivals Wagga Tigers was just what the doctor ordered for the Bulldogs. A 110-point belting by GGGM followed by the shock departure of coach Cal Dooley and then another defeat to MCUE, it hasn't been the happiest couple of weeks for the reigning premiers. They've had better wins and better performances than their game at Robertson Oval, however it was a win they needed to notch up just to get their season back on track as they look to secure their spot in finals. The Bulldogs now sit one game clear of Griffith and have games against Coolamon, Leeton-Whitton and Collingullie-Wagga before they face the Swans at Maher Oval in round 14. One or two wins in that stretch and then victory against the Swans should have the Bulldogs sitting pretty to secure the final spot in finals.
