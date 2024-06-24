Six things we learnt from round 10 of the Riverina League

If there is one thing you can say about the Crows, it's that they don't mind a close finish. They have now won three games in 2024 by a combined seven points. In comparison, Griffith's three wins have been by a combined 162 points. For the first time in a couple of years Leeton have secured back-to-back wins and what would be most pleasing for coach Tom Groves is how they are doing it. After grinding out a tough win against Turvey Park and then surging home late against Wagga Tigers, the Crows found themselves in a different situation against the Eagles. After leading for the majority of the game, they found themselves trailing as the game entered red time. But they failed to drop their heads and found a way to kick the final two goals of the game and claim their third win of the year. Finals may be an ambitious target for this year, however there are signs that this group is taking steps in the right direction.