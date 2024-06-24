The Daily Advertiser
Six things we learnt from round 10 of the Riverina League

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
June 24 2024 - 10:30am
GGGM midfielder Matt Hamblin was one of the Lions best as they secured their ninth win of the season against Coolamon. Picture by Bernard Humphreys
Poke the Lions and they will showcase just how damaging they can be

Yeah well I got that one wrong and it's the last time I will be provoking the Lions in the lead up to a big game. Last week I sang the praises of Coolamon and bravely declared that I wouldn't be surprised if the young Hoppers managed to get one over their neighbours up the road. In the space of 11 minutes, the Lions very clearly put on show why they aren't dropping a game anytime soon. Their first term against the Hoppers was some of the best footy they've played this year and it proved the difference in the end between the two sides as the Lions claimed a 38-point win. I still believe they will drop at least one game throughout the season and the next potential candidate is likely to be in round 13 when GGGM heads to Exies Oval to face Griffith. However I won't be emptying the fuel can onto the fire in the lead up to that clash.

