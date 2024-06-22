Is this the Farrer League's biggest final score in decades?

Marrar midfielder Jed Jenkins shone in Marrar's dominant 48-point win over Northern Jets at Langtry Oval on Saturday.
The unheralded midfielder is often the quiet achiever of Marrar's midfield group but there was nothing silent about his four-goal best-on-ground performance against the Jets.
Jenkins set the tone early, kicking three first-quarter goals as well as setting up another. Not only did he hit the scoreboard, but he also helped Marrar win plenty of centre clearances.
Jenkins is one of Marrar's hardest workers in their engine room and is often used to plus a hole wherever the Bombers need fixing but he thrived on midfield minutes on Saturday.
The only knock was a miss on goal late in the game that cost him a five-goal haul.
"The doctor will have the last say and I'm going to go off what he says. If he says I can't this year, then that's it."
East Wagga-Kooringal coach Jake Barrett snuck a 'game' in reserve grade in on Saturday to get closer to the four-game qualification mark needed to play finals.
But Barrett will let the doctor decide his fate next week. While he loves his footy, he's not going to go against doctor's advice to get back on the field this season.
A former Farrer League young gun is about to return home.
But his home club are up against it in the fight to gain his services for next year.
The accomplished footballer has gone on to excel at higher levels and has all but decided that it's time to return closer to home.
But a number of Riverina League clubs are circling and are believed to be in the box seat to secure his signature for 2025.
Watch this space.
Matt Suckling's guest appearance at Tumbarumba certainly did the trick on Saturday.
After being beaten by Bullioh by a combined margin of 190 points in their two prior meetings this year, Suckling guided the Kangaroos to a memorable one-goal win on Saturday.
Suckling kicked two goals in the win.
It was interesting to note another familiar face in Tumbarumba colours on the day.
Fresh from playing in East Wagga-Kooringal's win over Charles Sturt University a week ago, Scott Burge also made a guest appearance for Tumbarumba on the day.
East Wagga-Kooringal's 39.18 (252) could be the biggest score seen in Farrer League first grade in 20 years.
Too long was spent searching the record books on Saturday night with the closest score being Northern Jets' tally of 36.26 (242) when defeating Rivcoll in 2007.
The best chance of seeing a bigger score would have been in 2003, in what was Cootamundra's last season in the Farrer League.
The Blues conceded 3089 points in 14 games that year.
The Hawks' effort on Saturday was most certainly the biggest score in the last decade, most likely in the last two decades at least.
Long-time Riverina footballer John Hoey brought up a magnificent milestone on Saturday.
Hoey made an appearance for Marrar in the reserve grade win over Northern Jets and managed to kick his 500th career goal.
On one leg after a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament earlier in the season, Hoey filled in and landed a goal to get him to the magical 500-goal milestone.
It's not a bad effort from the 37-year-old, who spent a good portion of his career as a defender.
Hoey is a popular figure across Riverina footy fields, having coached Turvey Park and spent time at the Bulldogs, Northern Jets, Lockhart and now Marrar.
He's been a goal-kicking machine in recent years in the Farrer League reserve grade competition and didn't even let a bung knee stop him from getting there.
Well done Johnny.
41 - Jarrad Boumann (EWK), James Roberts (TRYC)
33 - Kieran Emery (Marrar)
24 - Jeremy Piercy (EWK), Charlie McCormack (Northern Jets)
22 - Matt McGowan (North Wagga), Blake Walker (Marrar)
19 - Curtis Steele (TRYC)
18 - Will Reinhold (Temora), Jarrod Turner (EWK)
Round 12 - Saturday June 29
Charles Sturt University v Barellan at Peter Hastie Oval
Coleambally v East Wagga-Kooringal at Coleambally Sportsground
Temora v Marrar at Nixon Park
Northern Jets v The Rock-Yerong Creek at Ariah Park Sportsground
Bye: North Wagga
