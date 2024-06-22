Waratahs put Aggies in shaky territory as finals look, 'poor' City extends run

Waratahs took a big step in cementing second spot with another strong win over Ag College.
After almost letting a 27-point lead slip last time the two Wagga rivals met, Waratahs again dominated for longer periods at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
Captain Harry Tyson believes the 36-22 victory is another sign of the improvement from the premiers as their title defence goes on.
"Things are going on the right path but there's plenty more to do," Tyson said.
"I think we're gelling a bit more, it's been a bit of a disjointed start with people having other commitments, which is just what happens when you get a little older in life, and I think the more time we spend together the better we will go.
"We're starting to show a bit of that, which is exciting."
However discipline is one thing Waratahs are looking to improve.
Tyson was yellow carded in the second half and Aggies were able to capitalise on that.
"I thought our discipline let them get a bit of a roll on in the second half but we started really well," Tyson said.
"Our set piece with Angus Burns was pretty dominant for us and Jack Clancy playing 15 really controlled things well with Lachie Condon at 10 having a good game.
"It gave us a bit of ascendancy but like Ag College do, and it's a credit to them, they always come back towards the end of the game and really give it to you."
The loss means Ag College are six points behind in third spot, and now just three points ahead of fifth placed Leeton.
Tumut closed the gap to two points with a 44-14 win over Griffith.
Leeton also boosted their finals chances with a 84-7 thrashing of winless Albury.
All four of Ag College's losses this season have come against ladder leaders Wagga City, including a seven-point defeat last week, or Waratahs.
However it's the first time they've failed to pick up a bonus point all season.
They will be looking to respond winless Albury on Saturday before crucial games against Tumut, Leeton and Reddies in the run to finals.
Wagga City extended their unbeaten start to the season.
However it was far from their best performance.
Wagga City scored a 41-24 victory over Reddies at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday.
However it was a win coach Rob Cleland described as their worst of the year.
"Frankly we didn't play very well today," Cleland said.
"I think it's definitely the poorest game we've played all season and credit to the CSU boys who kept coming all day."
Wagga City have barely been tested this season and had an average winning margin of almost 54 points before two tight games in a row.
They took a seven-point win over Ag College last week before their 17-point victory over Reddies on Saturday.
Discipline is Cleland's biggest concern with captain Tyson McLachlan and forward Pita Herangi both yellow carded in the win.
"Discipline was terrible and our ball retention was awful, which is the most disappointing thing considering it was what we've been talking about for the last month or so," he said.
"I think I said last week we were really happy with the ball retention against Aggies, it's what we've been building for, and it just went to absolute water today.
"It was the most disappointing thing for me."
Cleland hopes it wasn't a case of underestimating the sixth-place Reddies are emphasising their strengths in the build up.
However he feels the side has plenty to work on leading into finals with games against Leeton, Griffith, Waratahs and Tumut before finals.
