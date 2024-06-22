The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Waratahs put Aggies in shaky territory as finals look, 'poor' City extends run

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated June 22 2024 - 9:52pm, first published 9:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Menzies wins a line out for Waratahs in their win over Ag College to give themselves a buffer in second spot.
Tom Menzies wins a line out for Waratahs in their win over Ag College to give themselves a buffer in second spot.

Waratahs took a big step in cementing second spot with another strong win over Ag College.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
Newsletters
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.

Note from the Editor Newsletter

WEEKLY

Note from the Editor

Get the editor's insights: what's happening & why it matters

FootyHQ Newsletter

WEEKLY

FootyHQ

Love footy? We've got all the action covered

View all
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.