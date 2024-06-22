TRYC see off another challenger as McGowan kicks a bag in Saints' win

THE Rock-Yerong Creek saw off another challenger with a 33-point win over finals contender Temora on Saturday.
The Magpies gained the ascendency early with a strong start and were never headed from there on their way to a 13.13 (91) to 8.10 (58) win at Victoria Park.
The win keeps the Magpies on top of the Farrer League ladder, while the gallant performance in defeat also validated the top-five claims of Temora as they look to return to finals for the first time since 2019.
Jack Brooks enjoyed his best outing in Magpies colours, booting three goals while rotating between the midfield and forward.
Don Roberts, Will Adams and Todd Hannam were all standouts for the Magpies.
Temora closed within three goals at one stage early in the third term and TRYC co-coach Heath Russell gave credit to the visitors for pushing them all the way.
"You can see why Temora (had won five of their last seven) because they were pretty impressive today," Russell said.
"I thought their top end really stepped up and they're as good as anyone in the comp when you go off their top few so for us to, probably again, not be at our best across the game but to still come away with the win is pleasing moving forward."
Will Reinhold continued his outstanding season with another strong display for Temora, while Jock Cornell and Jack Cullen also enjoyed big games.
But the Magpies defence were able to keep Temora at bay for the better part.
"Temora probably won the midfield battle I reckon, out of the centre so our backline really stood up," Russell explained.
"In patches we moved the footy well and other times we weren't as clinical and that's things we've got to work on.
"Probably the resilience of the boys, when Temora were cracking in, our boys kept fighting the fight and a bit of polish in the end probably enabled us to capitalise, which was pleasing to get the win against another quality team."
The only sour note was an apparent hamstring injury to Temora's Jimmy Kennedy.
Full-time
TRYC Magpies 4.5 8.6 10.10 13.13 (91)
Temora Kangaroos 1.4 4.6 7.7 8.10 (58)
GOALS: TRYC Magpies: J.Roberts 4, J.Brooks 3, D.Roberts 2, T.Post 1, T.Hannam 1, T.Yates 1, C.Steele 1; Temora Kangaroos: R.Hubbard 2, J.Cornell 2, L.Sinclair 1, J.Morton 1, I.Reardon 1, R.Krause 1, W.Reinhold 1
BEST: TRYC Magpies: D.Roberts, J.Brooks, T.Hannam, D.Biermann, J.Roberts, T.Post; Temora Kangaroos: J.Cullen, W.Reinhold, L.Sinclair, R.Hubbard, L.McKelvie, J.Kennedy.
NORTH Wagga assistant coach Matt McGowan had a day out as the Saints kept their finals hopes alive with a win over Coleambally on Saturday.
McGowan kicked seven goals in North Wagga's 15.9 (99) to 7.6 (48) win over Coleambally at McPherson Oval.
The Saints started strongly to shoot out to an early lead and put the game to bed with a five-goal third quarter.
"It was a good win. One we needed," North Wagga coach Damien Papworth said.
"We got out of the blocks and started well which was key, we didn't do that last week. We got a bit of a buffer and a lead in that first quarter and held it for the whole game, which is good.
"They bring some physicality, which is good. They were testing us out but we weathered that storm, clicked it together and put in a couple of good quarters there. Our third quarter was quite good and gapped the game for us. "
The win moves North Wagga within a game of the top five and keeps the dream alive.
"It was super important. Just to get that winning feeling back in through the group," Papworth said.
"Especially after last week, we got a bit of a lesson but bounced back quite well. We wanted to play some good footy at home, which is important and what we got.
"I feel like we're headed in the right direction and getting a few results definitely helps that. It breeds a bit of confidence, there's nothing like getting a win in footy that's for sure."
Tom Cooper played arguably his best game at senior level for the Saints.
McGowan was the match-winner up forward, while Austin Cornell was swung to centre-half-forward and kicked three second half goals.
Darcy Mader, Ryan Best and and Blake Argus were among Coleambally's better players, while Connor Bock kicked three goals.
North Wagga now have the bye before a crunch game against Charles Sturt University. The Saints expect to welcome back key forward Tom Nejman from a shoulder injury for that game.
Full-time
North Wagga Saints 4.3 7.6 12.9 15.9 (99)
Coleambally Blues 1.1 3.2 5.3 7.6 (48)
GOALS: North Wagga Saints: M.McGowan 7, A.Cornell 3, J.Thompson 2, L.Mauger 1, J.Kerr 1, T.Cooper 1; Coleambally Blues: C.Bock 3, R.Best 1, W.Beaton 1, J.Lyell 1, J.Buchanan 1
BEST: North Wagga Saints: T.Cooper, M.McGowan, M.Thomas, M.Mattingly, A.Cornell, J.Thompson; Coleambally Blues: R.Best, J.Buchanan, K.Pete, B.Argus, L.Horton, C.Bock
East Wagga-Kooringal kicked one of the biggest scores in recent Farrer League history in their thumping of Barellan on Saturday.
The Hawks piled on 39 goals when running out 234-point winners over the Two Blues at Gumly Oval.
Jeremy Piercy bagged 10 goals as EWK ran out 39.18 (252) to 3.0 (18) winners.
The Hawks enjoyed 11-goal terms in both the second and third quarters as the struggling Barellan team proved no match.
EWK coach Jake Barrett loved the way the team kept their discipline throughout the contest.
"I guess it was a very consistent four quarters, which was good and what we wanted," Barrett said.
"We just played team sport all day, really, which was good. I think sometimes in those games guys can get a bit selfish but everyone stuck to their role.
"I think the biggest thing for us today was if we did start to get on top was sticking to our structures, no one starting to get selfish and sneak in and get an easy goal or try to get on the end of one.
"I guess the big thing for us is we're sticking to our structures still, we're playing the game plan and no one got selfish out there, which is really good. That was our biggest tick for the day."
Piercy was the standout for EWK, while Jerry Maslin produced another stellar display.
The only concern for the Hawks was a minor calf complaint to key defender Trent Garner.
Full-time
EWK Hawks 8.6 19.12 30.14 39.18 (252)
Barellan Two Blues 0.0 1.0 2.0 3.0 (18)
GOALS: EWK Hawks: J.Piercy 10, J.Boumann 7, M.Dryburgh 4, J.Turner 3, L.Gerhard 3, J.Maslin 3, B.Argus 2, Z.Randal 2, B.McPherson 2, H.Leddin 1, R.Bourne 1, D.Morton 1; Barellan Two Blues: B.Conlan 1, R.Irvin 1, D.Schmetzer 1
BEST: EWK Hawks: J.Piercy, J.Maslin, R.Bourne, J.Boumann, D.Morton, L.Cuthbert; Barellan Two Blues: R.Irvin, M.Irvin, B.Radovanovic, Z.Twomey, D.Schmetzer, B.Conlan.
