Courage in the courtroom

It's been another big week for the DA newsroom, with plenty of stories getting people reading and talking.
Like Tahlia Sinclair's opinion piece about women's football teams deserving better than names ending with -ettes, and her follow-up stories about players' reactions and some of the bizarre team names across NSW.
We also posed the question - what should Wagga's big thing be? - after publishing a story about the temporary removal of the big Murray cod sign as it gets a much-needed makeover.
We certainly had a lot of fun and debate in the newsroom about those topics, but there were also some serious stories that needed to be covered this week.
Like the start of a murder trial for the couple accused of murdering 19-year-old Amber Haigh, who was last seen in 2002. Andrew Mangelsdorf was in Wagga Supreme Court for the opening day on Friday and will be again when the trial continues tomorrow.
Another story that stood out to me this week was a different court story, which brought an end to a years-long fight for justice for two sisters who were sexually abused by their stepfather.
In a courageous move, the sisters successfully sought in court to have a suppression order that would have prevented us naming their stepfather removed.
The order had been in place to protect them as victims and allowing him to be named meant they were also able to be identified.
We chose not to name them in our story but their strength should be noted and commended.
What they did would not have been easy, but their actions will no doubt make it easier for others who have experienced abuse to talk about it and possibly even empower some to come forward.
Andrew Pearson - Editor, The Daily Advertiser
