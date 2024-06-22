Understrength Gundagai hits back as Temora adds to Junee's tough season

Gundagai ensured their Albury hoodoo remains dead and buried after keeping the Thunder scoreless in the second half at Anzac Park on Saturday.
Despite their differing fortunes over the period, the Tigers hadn't beaten the Thunder in more than five years before breaking their run of outs last year.
However they made it three wins in a row over the Thunder after a come-from-behind victory.
Albury took a 16-10 lead into half-time and then had the advantage of an extra man when Wilson Hamblin was sin binned.
They failed to capitalise and instead Gundagai scored short handed to set them on the path to a 28-16 victory.
Keeping Albury scoreless in the second stanza was the highlight for Gundagai co-coach Derek Hay.
"It was just pleasing to hold a team to nil in that second half, especially in that period where we had a man down," Hay said.
"The boys turned up for each other and were going to have to keep doing that as we've still got a number of blokes out who will probably be out for a long time."
The Tigers bounced back from a narrow loss to Southcity last week.
Hay thought a higher completion rate really helped, especially with Royce Tout, Luke Berkrey, Josua Soronakadavu and Kennedy Kilanda all out of the side this week.
"We completed much better today and we needed to as we're a lot of troops down again," Hay said.
"We spoke about it all week as we weren't good enough last week and our effort areas were a lot better."
They have the bye next week before games against Kangaroos, Temora and Young.
Hay labelled it a massive period for the club.
"We've got to be better again in two weeks, we've got the but next week then have a massive block coming up against Roos, Temora and Young.
"In my opinion they are the three top teams so we will see how we go."
The loss leaves Albury four points outside the top five.
They will be out to make inroads into that gap when they host Southcity at Greenfield Park on Sunday.
Temora inflicted more pain on Junee's struggling season with a 32-14 victory at Nixon Park on Saturday.
All six of the Dragons tries were scored by forwards with Hayden Lomax and Grant Hughes bagging doubles.
Temora scored the first three tries of the clash to assert their dominance early.
From there they were able to control things to keep themselves inside the top two ahead of games against Tumut and Brothers, who are also in the bottom three.
With Brothers having the bye, the loss sees the Diesels drop to last on the ladder.
Both clubs have just the one win to their credit so far this season.
Things don't get any easier with games on the road against Young and Southcity to come, however they are the last team to get the better of the Bulls after scoring a 28-20 win in round three.
