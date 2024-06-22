Barrett makes surprise cameo in bid to qualify for potential finals return

East Wagga-Kooringal coach Jake Barrett has given the strongest indication yet that a return to playing this season is on the cards with an appearance in reserve grade on Saturday.
Eleven weeks since fracturing his skull in a sickening on-field collision, Barrett made a brief low key return to the field in reserve grade against Barellan at Gumly Oval.
Barrett wasn't on the field for long but did kick a first-quarter goal in the Hawks' 198-point reserve grade win.
Barrett later explained the brief cameo was purely for finals qualification purposes should he be given the all clear from doctors to return later in the year.
"I went on for two minutes and then came off," Barrett explained.
"I'm not doing contact yet. I see the doctor next week and until then, he's told me I can't make contact so I literally went on there, ran around and came off.
"I knew I was going to go out there and not go near anyone. I didn't even touch anyone. For me, I'm still a long way off. Even running out there for two minutes today, I didn't run near anyone."
But with four-games needed for finals qualification and no exemptions possible through AFL Riverina rules, Barrett said he'd be crazy not to keep the dream alive by 'playing' four games.
"That's the biggest thing for us, keeping that option open just in case," Barrett said.
"Why wouldn't I? If I get cleared and I feel like I can, I'd be silly not to try and put myself in a position where I can make the call.
"But I still personally know I'm a long way off."
The Hawks continued to build their momentum in first grade with a 234-point mauling of Barellan on Saturday. The percentage booster moved them into second position on the Farrer League ladder.
Barrett believes he is far from a lock of playing later in the year.
"I still think it's going to go right down to the wire," he said.
"For me personally, I still feel like I'm such a long way off. But it is positive. I'm starting to feel a little bit better all of the time.
"It's not like I'm feeling better every day. It's like I hit a couple of weeks and I've taken another step sort of thing."
Barrett will visit a Melbourne doctor next week for a second time that he says will ultimately determine his playing future.
"The doctor will have the last say and I'm going to go off what he says," Barrett said.
"If he says I can't this year, then that's it.
"I'll definitely go off what he says.
"He's done it for such a long time. He was the Hawthorn doctor for years, he knows the emotional side of football as well. He knows what I'm looking at but he won't risk it if I'm not 100 per cent."
