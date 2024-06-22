Quick try blitz ensures Kangaroos take back-to-back victories

A three-try blitz midway through the second half set Kangaroos on course for victory.
There was little separating the Wagga side and Tumut for large patches of their clash at Twickenham on Saturday.
However three tries in less than 10 minutes certainly changed that.
After taking almost 30 minutes to open the scoring, Kangaroos took a 4-0 lead into the break.
Their slender margin soon became a big one.
Injured captain-coach Nathan Rose was pleased to see his side power away to a 34-4 victory.
"It was nice to put them away in the second half," Rose said.
"I thought we bombed two try-scoring opportunities there at crucial points of the game so maybe it could have happened earlier.
"That's the way the game panned out but it was nice to come away with the win."
It was a second straight victory for Kangaroos after going winless through the previous five rounds.
James Smart really stood up for Kangaroos, scoring a try and having a big hand in again two when the game was there to be won.
Rose was impressed by how he asserted himself on the game.
"Smarty was a standout today but I thought the boys laid a good platform early on in the game and then he was able to pick his moments," he said.
"I thought he did that well."
Dakota Ruta opened the scoring for Kangaroos and also scored late in the clash.
He also created a number of half chances after coming into the centres as the Wagga side tries to deal with a number of injury concerns.
After being limited by injury in the last couple of seasons, Rose was pleased to see him making the most of this opportunity.
"It's just nice to see Dakota play a bit of footy as he hasn't had the best run," Rose said.
"Coming into the season he did his hamstring and got himself right to return and done his ankle.
"I'm just happy for him to string a few games together."
Tumut got on the board when coach Zac Masters scored in the corner while Kangaroos had Ned Cooper in the sin bin.
However Kangaroos responded while still a man down when Ruta scored his second try before James Hay crashed over in the final minute to seal Kangaroos' victory.
The loss leaves the Blues five points outside the top five.
Masters was left to rue a result that was in the balance for most of the clash.
"A few things went against us as I thought our first half was pretty good, there was a lot of effort put into that and we probably had to defend for most of it after not giving ourselves much of a chance with the ball," Masters said.
"It's hard after 25 minutes when they're bringing on big Simi (Naiduki) and Ollie (Hoskin) and we're bringing on blokes who just have played a full 70 minutes of reserve grade.
"That makes it hard and I thought a few calls went against us, which happens and you have to be resilient to fight back against that and I think that showed in the back end.
"I was a bit disappointed towards the end as I thought we threw the towel in a little bit, which is unlike us, but we were fatigued and probably weren't going to win it in those last 10 minutes."
Tumut now face another tough test against Temora while Kangaroos tackle Brothers on Saturday.
