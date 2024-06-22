Collins stars up forward as Goannas claim big win at home against Griffith

Harry Collins starred up forward for Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes as the Goannas claimed a big 59-point win against Griffith.
Collins finished with six goals as the Goannas secured a 19.11 (125) to 9.12 (66) victory against an undermanned Swans outfit.
The Swans were already without Sam Foley and Tom Trevaskis and they were then dealt a further blow as Henry Delves and Jack Rowston were also late outs.
Collins was clearly best on ground for the Goannas and MCUE coach Nelson Foley was pretty impressed with the return from his assistant coach.
"It's not bad at all," Foley said.
"It's the most casual looking six goals you'll ever see, but I can't speak highly enough of H as a footballer.
"Obviously he's a very close mate and coaching alongside him this year has been an absolute joy.
"To watch the way he goes about it on the field is absolutely incredible and he made the move up forward a few weeks ago.
"He's probably hit the scoreboard every week, but six goals is a stellar return from him."
After conceding the opening goal of the first term to the Swans through Jordan Whitworth, the Goannas then kicked five of the next six to heading into quarter time up by 18 points.
Nathan Richards then kicked the first of the second quarter to bring the margin back to two goals, however MCUE then bounced back with the next five to head into the main break up by 41 points.
The Goannas kicked the first four goals after halftime to get out to a game-high 66-point lead before the Swans hit back with the next three through Jack Neyland, Tom Baxter and Billy Evans.
MCUE then kicked five goals to three in the final term as they posted their seventh win of the year.
It's the first time the Goannas have exceeded 100 points this season and Foley admitted their scoreboard performance was probably the most pleasing aspect of their win against the Swans.
"We feel like this was a real stepping stone today," he said.
"Griffith are certainly a quality side and they took it right to us when we played them in the first round.
"All through this week we said it was going to be a different outfit having eight games under their belt coming out here.
"I'm ecstatic with how we performed and particularly to put a genuine score on the board as it's probably been our achilles heel a little bit our inability to score in the past.
"We had around 20 shots on goal last week and we had 30 shots today, that's probably the most pleasing part from this win for us is that we are finding ways to score and there's multiple avenues to goal."
Young forward duo Flynn Collins and Lewis Pulver also made the most of their opportunities up forward as they combined for seven goals.
Foley was impressed with the efforts of the pair and he also credited the efforts of Connor Quade who took on the rucking duties against Nathan Richards following the late omission of Tom Smith.
"I've sung Flynn's praises a few times this year, but I thought his forward craft today was probably the best we've seen it," he said.
"He got a lot of balls off his second and third efforts with his leading and his forward smarts are really coming together.
"Lewis Pulver is just an absolute freak up forward, he cops lots of attention now but he just fights his way through it and takes some unbelievable grabs.
"He's just as dangerous on the ground as he is in the air, so there was those two and you add in Cody Reynoldson as well and H and we feel like we are really starting to be dynamic down there.
"Then Connor Quade's efforts in the ruck, Tommy being out was a massive loss and going up against big Richo (Nathan Richards) who's one of the best players in the comp.
"Quadey just did an absolutely outstanding job today and Cody Reynoldson went through there as well.
"They just battled really hard all day and showed their athleticism, they were quite inspirational the way they went against him."
Full Time
MCUE 5.4 10.6 14.9 19.11 (125)
Griffith 2.4 3.7 6.7 9.12 (66)
GOALS: MCUE: H.Collins 6, F.Collins 4, L.Pulver 3, N.Foley 2, H.Wheeler 1, C.Reynoldson 1, J.Warden 1, E.Schiller 1; Griffith: T.Baxter 2, J.Neyland 1, B.Evans 1, K.Spencer 1, J.Whitworth 1, O.Bartter 1, N.Richards 1, M.Rosengreen 1
BEST: MCUE: H.Collins, F.Collins, C.Quade, N.Foley, B.Edmunds, T.Wheeler; Griffith: T.Baxter, H.Northey, N.Richards, D.Peruzzi, C.Cunial, J.Girdler
