Jets hit for six as Bombers ensure there is no comeback this time around

MARRAR cruised to a sixth consecutive victory and got one back over Northern Jets in the process with a 48-point victory on Saturday.
There was no Jets comeback on this occasion as the Bombers put a dent in the visitors' Farrer League finals aspirations with a comprehensive 13.5 (83) to 4.11 (35) victory at Langtry Oval.
A six-goal opening quarter set the tone for Marrar but the Jets offered little response as they went goalless through the second and third terms.
When they did have their moments, they were unable to apply any scoreboard pressure as they missed a number of gettable shots on goal.
At the other end, Marrar made the most of their opportunities and were far more efficient going forward as big Bombers key forward Kieran Emery finished with a six-goal haul.
Having coughed up leads to the Jets in their last two outings, Marrar coach Cal Gardner was pleased to get one back on them on Saturday.
"I said to you earlier in the week that I would have been pretty surprised if we didn't respond the right way, the performance we put in against these blokes earlier in the year really stuck with us and hurt us and I was confident that we had learnt a lot along the way since then and I was happy with that today," Gardner said.
Marrar was in complete control at three-quarter-time and that was the difference in the latest chapter of the rivalry between the two clubs.
The Jets had been within striking distance in the past two meetings. This time, despite kicking the first two goals of the final term, there was no comeback as Marrar closed the game out.
"I said to the boys after the game even though that wasn't our best footy in that last quarter, that's probably what I'm most pleased with," Gardner said.
"The fact that they came out and they got their only main run on for the game and we were able to stand up and know what to do in that situation where as I think early days, we may have let that one slip a little bit more. They would have put more scoreboard pressure on us but I think we've learnt a lot.
"We were able to lock down and take the sting out of the game, slow it down and I think we got it back on our terms by the end of that last quarter."
Marrar had winners all over the ground.
Jed Jenkins kicked four goals from the midfield and had one of his best games for the club.
Jake Brown was brilliant, particularly in the first half, showing his class by maximising every touch he has. Harry Reynolds was strong at centre-half-back, Bryce Mann was terrific on Charlie McCormack in the second half and Matt Rynehart gave Marrar plenty of spark on a wing.
Emery again showed his worth, booting six. What proved just as influential as his goals was the efforts the Jets went to in a bid to fill the space in front of him, a responsibility filled nicely by big ruckman Lachie Jones for most of the day.
The Bombers also looked to play a lot more possession-based style and Gardner was happy with the way they were able to move the ball forward.
"That last quarter we made some pretty poor decisions and didn't execute but for the first three quarters we moved the footy pretty well and we very rarely blazed away," he said.
"We're making the right decisions and we're executing better as the year goes on."
Despite a big win over the sixth-placed Jets, the Bombers managed to drop to third spot on the ladder due to percentage.
Gardner is happy with how his side is progressing.
"Happy with how we're improving on the upwards trajectory but there's still a lot of areas in our game that we still need to improve and we just want to make sure we're peaking at the right time," he said.
The only negative for Marrar was a hamstring injury to Matt Deer, while Caleb Walker played little after quarter-time and had his knee iced.
"That's obviously a negative to take out of the game, Deery doing his hamstring," Gardner said.
"He's worked really hard this year to cement his first grade spot and he was starting to do that.
"Caleb's done a lower hamstring or knee but we're pretty confident he won't be too long due to the fact he went back out there and tried to give it another go."
The Jets were overall pretty disappointing but remain in sixth spot, a game plus percentage outside the top five.
Jack Fisher was the Jets' best, working hard throughout the contest in the midfield, while Tom Roscarel was another to give his all throughout.
Full-time
Marrar Bombers 6.1 8.1 12.3 13.5 (83)
Northern Jets 2.2 2.5 2.8 4.11 (35)
GOALS: Marrar Bombers: K.Emery 6, J.Jenkins 4, B.Walker 1, B.Toy 1, J.Brown 1; Northern Jets: C.Bell 1, M.Harper 1, C.McCormack 1, H.Collis 1
BEST: Marrar Bombers: J.Jenkins, B.Mann, N.Molkentin, J.Brown, H.Reynolds, K.Emery; Northern Jets: T.Roscarel, L.Jones, B.McLean, H.Grinter, R.Cox, H.Collis.
