The Daily Advertiser's Saturday scoreboard, June 22

Marrar 13.5 (83) d Northern Jets 4.11 (35)
East Wagga-Kooringal 39.18 (252) d Barellan 3.0 (18)
North Wagga 15.9 (99) d Coleambally 7.6 (48)
The Rock-Yerong Creek 13.13 (91) d Temora 8.10 (58)
Turvey Park 9.11 (65) d Wagga Tigers 7.7 (49)
Leeton-Whitton 10.7 (67) d Narrandera 8.14 (62)
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes 19.11 (125) d Griffith 9.12 (66)
Gundagai 28 d Albury 16
Kangaroos 34 d Tumut 4
Temora 32 d Junee 14
Leeton 84 d Albury 7
Waratahs 36 d Ag College 22
Wagga City 41 d Reddies 24
Tumut 44 d Griffith 14
Holbrook 11.11 (77) d Rand-Walbundrie-Walla 6.12 (48)
Jindera 10.19 (79) d Culcairn 4.5 (29)
CDHBU 11.10 (76) d Billabong Crows 6.10 (46)
Lockhart 23.12 (150) d Brock-Burrum 10.7 (67)
Osborne 19.10 (124) d Henty 4.5 (29)
Howlong 20.14 (134) d Murray Magpies 3.6 (24)
