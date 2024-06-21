Here we go again...

It feels like we've been here before.
The Gobba Bridge duplication, a new northern river crossing, or something completely different ... Finn Coleman reports the community is again being asked to have its say on a crucial plan regarding Wagga's future.
Andrew Mangelsdorf was in Wagga Supreme Court as the trial of the couple accused of murdering Amber Haigh got under way yesterday. The court heard the couple allegedly murdered the teen more than two decades ago to gain custody of her son.
Tahlia Sinclair has continued to look into the bizarre women's team names in competitions across NSW, with a little help from a couple of colleagues in the Central West. She writes... from the Grenfell Girlannas to the Crookwell She Devils and the Young Cherry Bombs, everywhere you go there's a flurry of clubs renaming their women's sides.
Continuing the sports theme, Courtney Rees reports the Kangaroos have approved a clearance for fullback Jake Dooley despite being in the midst of an injury crisis and Jimmy Meiklejohn catches up with Will Kirkup, who is enjoying his stint in first grade having made the step up for Wagga Tigers this season.
Andrew Pearson - Editor, The Daily Advertiser
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.