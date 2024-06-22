Around the grounds live coverage: Weekend sports blog June 22-23

The Daily Advertiser's weekend sports blog keeps you up to date with the latest from around the grounds.
It shapes as a big round in the Farrer League on Saturday.
Marrar will be looking to get one back on Northern Jets, who are suddenly positioned outside the top five.
Ladder leaders The Rock-Yerong Creek return home for a clash against the in-form Temora, while East Wagga-Kooringal host Barellan and North Wagga welcome Coleambally.
The local derby between Coolamon and Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong will be the highlight of the weekend's Riverina League action on Sunday.
On Saturday, Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes host Griffith, arch-rivals Wagga Tigers and Turvey Park go at it, while near-neighbours Narrandera and Leeton-Whitton also meet.
It's a busy Saturday of Group Nine as Kangaroos head into the hills to tackle Tumut, Albury makes their trek to Gundagai while Temora looks to deny Daniel Foley in his 150th first grade game for Junee.
On Sunday all eyes will be on the big clash between Southcity and Young.
In Southern Inland there's not one but too all-Wagga clashes. Waratahs host Ag College with second spot up for grabs while Reddies host Wagga City. Tumut makes the trip out to Griffith while Albury heads to Leeton.
