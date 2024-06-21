Dooley departs as Kangaroos lose another for remainder of season

Kangaroos have approved a clearance for fullback Jake Dooley despite being in the midst of an injury crisis.
Dooley is free to play out the remainder of the season with hometown club Parkes after his transfer was approved on Friday.
Dooley was Group Nine's leading tryscorer when he last played in the competition in 2019.
However after struggling to return from a badly broken leg while with the Spacemen last year, the Wagga club agreed to his release.
"He's just not where we need him to be for this year," Kangaroos president Peter Hurst said.
"I don't know what his plans are back there (at Parkes), whether it is ressies or a couple of games here or there.
"I don't know if his work takes him back there as well, he half mentioned that, but Nathan (Rose) had a good yarn with him to see where he's at and what he's up to and he's struggling with a lot of pain.
"He's got stress fractures surrounding it as well."
Dooley has missed their last three games with his leg issue.
However his departure just adds to a tough run for Kangaroos.
They've won just one of their last four games, against a Junee outfit who have just one win to their credit due to their own injury problems.
Hayden Jolliffe is the latest to go down.
He's set for surgery after rupturing his patella tendon in the loss to Junee and won't be back.
Hurst admitted it's a big loss to the side.
"He'd been one of our best and I'd been really pleased with how he's been playing and he had too.
"It was a bit of a hit that one.
"He's a competitor, he's really strong and technically he's really strong so that hurts."
Bowie Foster (knee) and Khaileb Cameron-Pani (leg) are at least a month away still however there are hopes captain-coach Nathan Rose will be back to tackle Brothers next week.
Kangaroos have slipped from first to fifth since Rose broke this thumb.
Hurst admits injuries have really hurt them so far this season.
"Injuries just haven't been in our favour this year but hopefully we start to get a few back," he said.
"In the last couple of years we've had a bit more depth than what we have so it's a good opportunity for other guys to get a crack in first grade and put their best foot forward."
Kangaroos are looking to back up last week's win over Junee when they head to Twickenham to face Tumut on Saturday.
The Wagga side was able to turn the tide in the grand final rematch to start the season, taking a 34-6 victory.
However coming off the bye the Blues have won three of their last five games
Hurst expects a challenge in the hills.
"Their ground is a lot better than what it has been so hopefully it will be a good game," he said.
