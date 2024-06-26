Knife-wielding teens spark fears over Wagga community centre's future

Frightened citizens fear they could lose their community centre after an alleged knife attack they say is the latest in a string of violent incidents in Wagga's suburbs.
Teenagers brandishing knives and constant criminal activity prompting near-daily visits from police have become the new normal, fed-up residents of two under siege city streets claim.
In Kooringal, residents say the crime in Wilga Street and its surrounds is rampant.
They say a teenager allegedly threatened a staff member at the Kooringal Community Centre with a knife produced from their waistband early last week.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said they have commenced an investigation into an alleged assault on Wilga Street, Kooringal about 4.30pm on Monday, June 17.
The centre is managed by Mission Australia and is a space connecting residents to services that can provide support and assistance, and activities that provide fulfilment and education.
A Mission Australia spokesperson would not confirm or deny the incident occurred, and instead provided comment when asked questions about the alleged assault.
"As the matter is with the police, we cannot comment further," the spokesperson said.
"As always, our priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of both the people we help and our staff."
Kooringal resident Maree Day said their biggest concern is the knife crime, and that teenagers are often seen brandishing knives on the street.
Ms Day said she is also worried that the behaviour of youth towards the staff at the Kooringal Community Centre could cause the centre to close its doors.
"Everyone is worried the centre will end up closing because of the teenagers because it's happened before," she said.
Ms Day said the community centre is a hub many residents turn to with the staff often providing meals to people and running play groups for children.
Residents aren't even safe in their own homes, alleging youths are breaking into houses, often that of the vulnerable, and vandalising people's property as they please. They said speaking out in the past has had consequences like torched cars, trashed homes and physical altercations.
The crime is also taking up a lot of policing resources, with Ms Day claiming police visit the area almost daily.
Concerned citizens have also written to member for Wagga Joe McGirr about teenagers who they say are out of control on their Ashmont strip of Fernleigh Road.
In the early morning hours of April 27, resident Rhonda Thomson had a massive rock thrown through her front window.
Weeks later, someone turned off the electricity to her home. It is nothing compared to some of the other things the kids get up to like taunting an elderly widow and her pet dog or running around the streets brandishing knives.
Dr McGirr said he has met with residents affected by "anti-social behaviour in Wagga" and shares their concerns over the troubles caused by a "small number of people vandalising property, intimidating neighbours and committing other offences".
"This is totally unacceptable behaviour that is having a serious impact on victims, who include at least two elderly women." he said.
"I have raised these concerns with police who advise they have made multiple visits to the properties in question.
"I have also contacted the Housing Minister to seek her urgent intervention to ensure the safety and wellbeing of nearby residents."
