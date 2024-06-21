Gobba Bridge or a different crossing? Time ticking away for community's say

The Gobba Bridge duplication, a new northern river crossing, or something completely different?
The community has just six months left to provide feedback on a crucial plan regarding Wagga's future.
Transport for NSW (TfNSW) is developing Riverina Murray's Strategic Regional Integrated Transport Plans (SRITP) and is hearing from the community.
In Wagga a major message of the people is for something to be done to alleviate traffic issues and bottlenecks between Wagga's CBD and northern suburbs.
Committee 4 Wagga CEO Scott Sanbrook said they had completed a lot of community consultation and it was clear residents were screaming out for a duplication of Gobba Bridge.
"We have pushed hard for a business study to be done and we're really keen to see a follow up with that," he said.
"The first steps are sometimes the hardest ones to make and once we get this under way, hopefully it'll lead to the complete plan to come into fruition."
The reinvigorated push for bridge duplication stems from the 2024/25 NSW budget, which allocated $3.45 million to the consultation and development of SRITPs for nine regions, including Riverina Murray.
The SRITP aims to address evolving transportation needs and aspirations of the Riverina Murray region over a 20-year horizon, ensuring everyone has access to safe, reliable, and efficient transport options.
To allow for community consultation, TfNSW has established a Have Your Say page and is encouraging community feedback. People can comment on current transport issues and any ideas or suggestions on transport solutions for the Riverina Murray region.
"We encourage all Wagga residents to have their say on the matter," Mr Sanbrook said.
"This is extremely important to the city.
"That's our major river crossing and if we have situations such as flooding of North Wagga, it becomes a crisis."
A TfNSW spokesperson said the Riverina-Murray SRITP would consider transport network connections in the region, including in Wagga.
"Transport will listen to feedback throughout the development of the plan, including any feedback regarding Gobbagombalin Bridge which crosses the Murrumbidgee River, connecting northern growth areas to the central business district of Wagga," they said.
"[SRITP] addresses the broader region, and in Wagga will leverage the existing Wagga Transport Plan, published in 2022 ... [which] identified a number of transport and freight connectivity improvements in Wagga.
"As a result [TfNSW] is investigating connections to North Wagga, the northern growth areas, and the Wagga Wagga Special Activation Precinct."
The spokesperson said TfNSW was carrying out investigations looking at transport and freight connectivity within Wagga.
"The investigations are examining connectivity across the Murrumbidgee River, linking key residential growth areas in the north to the central business district of Wagga, and ensuring that freight traffic can move efficiently through the city, with the duplication of Gobbagombalin Bridge being one of these considerations," they said.
"Transport for NSW has started investigations to determine the feasibility of the potential solutions and when they would need to be delivered."
TfNSW will start work on the SRITP in quarter four of 2024, then begin engagement activities to inform the development of a draft plan ahead of public exhibition are expected in early 2025, with the plan expected to be delivered in early 2026.
Mr Sanbrook said the main focus should be to keep Wagga's traffic flowing, without choke points or situations similar to metropolitan areas.
"We want Wagga to be as liveable as it possibly can be," he said.
"So we don't want to increase population growth, but then have problems because of that.
"We don't want people moving from a metropolitan area to Wagga, because it's a great place to live, and then not maintain that livability, having to take two hours to get to work.
"That's not why people are moving here and staying here."
