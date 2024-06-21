Big suspensions threaten season as Waratahs look to keep hold of second

Southern Inland have handed out two big suspensions, both of which have the potential to span well into next season.
Tumut replacement player Sakaraia Qaranivalu was handed a seven-game ban by the Southern Inland judiciary on Thursday night after receiving a red card for his involvement in a scuffle at the end of the Bulls' loss to Waratahs on Saturday.
Qaranivalu was found guilty of a mid-range striking charge.
With only five rounds left in the season, the Bulls would have to have to make it through to the grand final in either first or second grade for Qaranivalu to be eligible to play again this year.
On a busy night for the judiciary, Leeton forward Viliame Turagaiviu also received a significant suspension after being found guilty of striking.
After being red carded in the second half of their narrow win over Griffith, Turagaiviu was handed an eight-week ban after also being found guilty of a mid-range offence.
He will be unable to play again this season and could potentially miss the third three rounds of next year.
Waratahs will welcome back to key members of their back line as they look to maintain second place on the Southern Inland ladder.
The Wagga club moved around Ag College after Aggies suffered a 43-36 loss to unbeaten Wagga City last week.
Waratahs are now one point clear of their crosstown rivals ahead of their clash at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
With a second chance come finals time up for grabs, Waratahs coach Nick McCarthy believes it's a crucial game for both sides.
"This week will probably dictate quite a bit how the back end of the season shapes up," McCarthy said.
"Since the first few weeks of the year, where we didn't reach our own standards and outcomes, we've been working towards trying to right a few of our wrongs thinking the ladder will look after itself.
"We've had a pretty good run for the month and a half and just want to keep working on the process and focus on what we can control.
"If we get it right I think we will be a fair chance and hopefully can continue that climb chasing Wagga City, who are doing really well again."
Fullback Jack Clancy and five-eighth return to the 'Tahs line up after missing their 42-20 win over fourth-placed Tumut.
"It's really good having those two very senior leaders in our back line back this week," McCarthy said.
"Rob Selosse is out so Jayden Stanton will move into the centres and Lachie will straight back into 10."
Henry Chamberlain drops back to second grade with Harry Hayes shifting to the wing.
Niko Tawake also heads to second grade with Angus Burns coming into the front row.
Waratahs took a 27-21 victory when the two teams met earlier in the season after jumping out to a 27-0 lead.
Ag College gave them a scare late but McCarthy was keen to take some of the blame for how close the game got.
"We played a really good 60 minutes and I probably got some of the substitutions wrong late in the second half and got a few guys out of the game a touch too early and put some second graders out there who struggled to get with the speed of the game straight away," he said.
"I think we were in a fair bit of control, even without the footy, for a lot of that game but we will look for a bit more composure in the latter parts of the game this week."
Meanwhile for the second time this season Albury have forfeited their second grade clash.
Instead they will make the trip to Leeton with just their first grade team.
It comes after the Steamers scored their first win of the season in any grade when Reddies forfeited their women's fixture last week.
In the other games there's another all Wagga clash between Reddies and Wagga City at Beres Ellwood Oval while Tumut makes the trip out to Griffith.
