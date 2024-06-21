Like a McDonald's with that? Proposed new restaurant gets people talking

Northern suburbs residents' reactions are mixed towards the plans for a Boorooma McDonald's in their backyard.
People have until July 3 to make formal submissions to Wagga City Council about the development proposal for the 6677 square metre site - but many are discussing their concerns or praises for the plans within community.
Estella resident Rose Sogal is concerned for the health of Wagga residents, which she believes will not be improved by adding a fifth McDonald's to the city.
"I do not eat their food, their food will give you a heart attack," Ms Sogal said.
"I think we have enough problems with overweight and obesity in our community, and we don't need any more fast-food outlets."
Traffic does not concern Ms Sogal, who believes the McDonalds will primarily attract northern suburbs local rather than bring in traffic from across the river.
"I think the traffic is controlled well for the shops that are going to be there," she said.
"I'm more concerned about the health of society."
During peak hours, 89 vehicles travel down Phar Lap Place on average and Messenger Avenue would see 355 vehicles, according to the plan's traffic assessment.
Sharon Pope, who works at Wagga Early Years Learning Centre - located on the corner of the two streets, is not concerned about the McDonald's creating traffic problems because she said the area has always been designated as a retail hub.
"It [traffic] won't really be a concern for me, we always knew retail shops were going in there," Ms Pope said.
"I look at them [shops] now, and I don't think they're that impactful."
However, she is surprised that a McDonald's is planned for Boorooma.
"I just would wonder why you'd put it out here, because they don't surprise me as McDonald's customers."
Builder and northern suburbs resident Jarrod McPherson is supportive of the McDonald's restaurant.
"I'm for it, for sure, the less traffic going over the bridge for any reason, is a good thing," he said.
"It's just something to have out here, Gobba was the second largest growing suburb in 2022, and there was nothing out here.
"Anything that comes out here, I'm for, get it out of the main street."
There are more than 2500 homes in Boorooma, Estella and Gobbagombalin, as of November 2023.
There is also state funding to support 9000 new homes in the northern growth area under NSW government funding.
Mr McPherson welcomes any businesses calling the northern suburbs home, to reduce congestion on the bridge.
Gobba resident Ashleigh Fitzgerald would prefer if more cafes were built in the northern suburbs, rather than a Maccas.
"There's just more that they could do," she said.
She supports the Coles development planned for Boorooma, but would visit McDonald's buy a coffee.
Several shop spaces remain for lease at the Boorooma shopping centre.
Development for a service station was halted in June after a building contractor from the Central Coast declared bankruptcy.
Building is yet to recommence on the site, which had been scheduled for opening in July 2024.
