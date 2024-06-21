Cops uncover 860,000 illegal cigarettes after stopping van on Hume Highway

More than 860,000 illegal cigarettes with an estimated street value of almost $1.3 million have been uncovered during a late-night police check on the side of Riverina highway.
The discovery was made when highway patrol officers stopped the driver of a van for random breath test on the Hume Highway at Mundarlo about 10.30pm on Thursday, June 20 - just 90 minutes before the end of a four-day police blitz along the major thoroughfare.
Police said officers searched the van and located 860,520 illicit cigarettes in boxes, with the haul having an estimated street value of $1,290,780.
The 67-year-old male driver and his passenger, also a 67-year-old man, were arrested and charged with possessing tobacco weighing 500kg or more and having goods in custody.
The pair are due to face Wagga Local Court on July 3.
Operation Furious ran from June 17-20 and targeted speeding and dangerous driving along the Hume from the inner-city suburbs of Sydney through to Albury.
More than 400 speeding fines were issued and $2 million worth of tobacco and vapes seized during the blitz.
More than 180 NSW highway patrol officers were deployed over the four days, in marked and unmarked vehicles, to conduct stationary and random speed enforcement.
During the operation, 726 traffic infringement notices were issued, including 437 fines for speeding offences.
A total of 1556 random breath tests were performed, with two positive results. A total of 370 random drug tests led to 12 positive readings.
Sixteen criminal and 38 traffic charges were laid, with 10 vehicles slapped with defect notices.
Police conducted 28 searches of people and vehicles, with more than $932,000 in cash located and more than $2 million worth of tobacco and vapes seized.
Among those caught included a driver whose van was stopped on the highway at Tumblong on Monday, June 17.
Police said 9400 vapes, in 37 boxes, and with an estimated street value of $329,000, were found inside.
A 52-year-old man was charged with goods in personal custody suspected of being stolen and is due to appear in Gundagai Local Court on August 16.
A 37-year-old man was arrested on the Hume at Holbrook on Wednesday, June 19.
Police searched his vehicle and found $603,014 in cash concealed within boxes.
The man was charged with dealing with property believed to be proceeds of crime, granted conditional bail and will face Albury Local Court on August 8.
In another incident, a 26-year-old man was charged after he was stopped by officers on Cross Street in South Gundagai about 3.15pm on Thursday, June 20.
The driver was subjected to a roadside drug test which returned a positive result.
Police said officers searched the car and found a homemade .22 calibre firearm, ammunition and a liquid substance believed to be an illicit drug.
The 26-year-old driver was taken to Wagga police station and charged with acquiring a firearm and ammunition subject to a prohibition order, possessing an unauthorised firearm, acquiring ammunition for a firearm without a licence/permit, possessing an unregistered firearm, dealing with property proceeds of crime and driving while under the influence of alcohol.
He was refused bail to face Wagga Local Court on Friday, June 21, when he was formally refused bail to attend the same court on Monday, June 24.
Traffic and Highway Patrol South West commander Superintendent Rob Toynton said the high-visibility police operation was a success but it was disappointing some drivers continued to break the road rules.
"While the majority of drivers are doing the right thing, it's disappointing that some are still choosing to risk not only their lives, but the lives of others, by being reckless on our roads and speeding or driving under the influence," Superintendent Toynton said.
"We will also continue to target and disrupt the transport of illegal tobacco and vapes.
"This operation is proof NSW police won't tolerate criminal behaviour, and if you chose to do the wrong thing, you will be caught."
