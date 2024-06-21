Riverina bowling club evacuated after fire ignites in kitchen

About 10 people have been evacuated from a Riverina bowling club after a fire ignited in the kitchen.
Emergency services were called to the Deniliquin Bowling Club on Crispe Street about 1.10pm on Friday following reports of a fire had ignited inside the building.
Fire and Rescue NSW Riverina Zone commander Stewart Alexander said firefighters responded to the blaze along with police and paramedics as a precaution.
"There was a fire in the kitchen, some oil alight on the stove," Superintendent Alexander said.
"Firefighters responded to the scene quickly and got the fire under control very quickly.
"About 10 people were evacuated."
Firefighters remained on the scene as they worked to ensure the fire hadn't spread through to the roof space.
Superintendent Alexander said damage caused by the fire should be minimal.
No injuries have been reported.
