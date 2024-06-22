Wagga's bright future: students prepared for whatever may lie ahead

Students graduating from the Wagga School Leaders Program are now ready for their next stage of life, whatever they choose for it to be.
Year 11 students from seven Wagga high schools participated in the annual program and are ready for graduation this weekend.
The Committee 4 Wagga initiative, supported by local businesses and Charles Sturt University (CSU), aims to develop young, aspiring high school students into positive, successful ambassadors for the city.
Students participating in the program attend seven modules over seven-days across the course of four months, with each module of the curriculum designed to achieve different learning outcomes.
The program engages students in a series of challenging mental and physical exercises, including abseiling at the Army Recruit Training Centre Kapooka, workshops, lectures, regional industry excursions and mentoring sessions, to develop their capacity to become successful leaders and community representatives.
Committee 4 Wagga executive assistant Michelle Ford said it was an opportunity for students to come together with like-minded peers.
"They get the opportunity to spend time with mentors, they get to spend time at businesses in Wagga and they get to learn a little bit more about the environment that we live in," she said.
"We'd like them to be able to go back out into the community and speak about what Wagga has to offer.
"When they decide what universities or where their future careers are going to take them, they can decide that Wagga is the place that they'd like to live in the future and they can tell other people also the opportunities that Wagga has - whether it be for leisure, for education, or for going forward with their careers."
Wagga High School student Darrell Connellan said the program had been a remarkable experience.
"I think it's been very insightful and we've learned a lot in terms of ourselves and the people around us," she said.
"I really enjoyed making my leadership shield. So we all made leadership shields that represent us and that really pushed us to look deeper within ourselves and consider our own core values.
"I'm a bit nervous about the graduation, but I'm excited to see how far everyone's come.
"It's been a really unique experience to get to know such a diverse group of people and to see how they view life and their attitudes towards life."
Kooringal High School student Pranav Raman said the program allowed him to learn about people he had never met and how to collaborate with them.
"Each module just helped in enhancing our leadership skills in a way, which has really stayed with me, and I think will resonate with me throughout the coming years," he said.
"It's had a really critical effect on me. I feel like I've changed a lot from before the module started to now as a person, and I can see that in myself."
"I'm excited [to be graduating], but also kind of sad that it's over. Meeting with everyone and all the interactions, won't really happen again.
"I'm glad in a way that it is coming to an end as we'll all go off into our own pathways."
Ms Ford said these talented, enthusiastic students were the future of Wagga.
