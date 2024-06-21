Opinion pieces strike a chord with readers

It's Matt Malone from The Daily Advertiser sports team here with the latest edition of our Footy HQ newsletter.
There was plenty of opinion within the sports news on our website this week.
Tahlia Sinclair created a stir with her piece on what she described as an 'epidemic sweeping community football teams' when it comes to women's sport.
Whether you agree or disagree, it certainly struck a chord with many of our readers.
Courtney Rees and Jimmy Meiklejohn also offered their expert analysis with mid-season report cards in their respective Group Nine and Riverina League rounds.
Both are sticking to their guns with their pre-season predictions and good on them.
One person who won't see out the second half of the season is Coolamon's Mitch Robinson. He suffered a broken neck (for the second time) against Narrandera last Saturday and has subsequently retired from footy.
Robbo has been around footy for a long time and we wish him all the best in his recovery.
Enjoy the weekend and remember to follow all of the live updates on our weekend sports blog.
