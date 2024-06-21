'You should be very proud, mate': Sergeant's last shift after 37 years

While many young children look up to the men and women in blue, Sergeant Ross Jackson was indifferent as a boy - even going as far as writing a book about why he shouldn't ever be a police officer.
It is a running joke his family and friends never let him forget throughout his three-and-a-half decades as a well-respected officer for the NSW Police Force.
On Friday, colleagues gave Sergeant Jackson one last send-off with a march out at the Wagga police station, which kicked off the popular cop's long-awaited retirement.
Among the crowd was proud mother Mavis Jackson, who has more to be proud of when it comes to her son then his years of dedication in serving the community.
Mavis said beyond his successful career keeping people safe, she was proud of the man her son is.
"He's a very kind person," she said.
"I'm very proud of him and of all that he has done."
Mavis revelled in the fact she had kept Sergeant Jackson's self-published book, and she never misses an opportunity to remind him.
"We kept the book for him so he could read it," she said.
All jokes aside, Sergeant Jackson said he had no plans, yet, for how he is going to spend his retirement, but the family man will no doubt be spending more time with his loved ones.
"I'm not a planning person, I'll just wake up and enjoy the day," he said.
Sergeant Jackson began his career as a police officer in 1987. It wasn't his first choice of career, but he never regretted the decision to join the force.
"I was a builder, a tradesman, and there were some low economics at that stage and interest rates were fairly high and the building industry wasn't really up to date at that stage so I swapped careers and joined the NSW Police Force," he said.
"I graduated out of Goulburn Police Academy. I actually started in Wagga back in 1987 after doing 12 weeks at the academy and then I progressed up to Temora and West Wyalong police stations, and then I went up to Griffith and then I got a promotion back here in Wagga."
Sergeant Jackson said his career as an officer had been rewarding, but hadn't been without its challenges.
"It's a job where you get satisfaction from serving your community," he said.
"Like any job you get your highs and lows. Building on your resilience and coping with those pressures is probably one thing I have been able to maintain, but it's been a very good career and I've thoroughly enjoyed it."
Sergeant Jackson said he will miss the comradeship and mateship more than anything.
Riverina Police District commander Superintendent Andrew Spliet said Sergeant Jackson had a lot to be proud of.
"Ross has received, over his time, the fifth clasp of the NSW Police Medal, the second clasp of the National Medal, the National Police Medal, Premiers Bushfire Citation, Commissioners Emergency Commendation, Commissioner of Police Unit Citation, Commissioner of Police Sesquicentenary, and many Local Unit Citations," Superintendent Spliet said.
"You should be very proud, mate."
Superintendent Spliet said Sergeant Jackson was also part of the team that was recognised by the Australian Crime and Violence Prevention Awards and that received recognition of excellence for the project of Domestic Violence Intervention Court Medal by The Australian Heads of Government.
"He has been a part of the Riverina and its crime prevention team strategies and initiatives for many years, being on the ground floor of the youth action meetings, MERIT programs, safety action meetings and working with the government and non-government organisations.
"He has provided stable leadership for thousands of police over his time in the Riverina and his 22 years as a sergeant.
"There is letter upon letter of recognition from community about his help, guidance and work which has helped them to achieve goals in crime prevention and community safety."
Superintendent Spliet said Sergeant Jackson would always be fondly remembered in all the communities he has worked in.
"His approachable nature and cool and calm demeanour always ensure that people feel heard, respected and appreciated," he said.
"It is part of his gift."
