'Fit' Fairman proving a force in his return to footy at Northern Jets

A BAD knee injury as a teenager forced Nic Fairman away from footy for a while.
Fairman suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in under 15s and it proved the catalyst for his decision to walk away from football for four years.
But after enjoying his first season back last year, Fairman has taken his football to new heights and has been one of the revelations of Northern Jets' start to 2024.
Not only has Fairman broken into the Jets' first grade team, he's now established himself as a starting midfielder after a stellar first half of the year.
"I had four years off after I did my ACL. I sort of lost interest," Fairman explains.
"I tried to come back and then did my hammy. I had to do another three months rehab and after that footy season was finished and I lost interest.
"Last year, being my first year back, I was pretty unfit and I only played three games of first grade.
"I got stuck into a bit of fitness at the end of last year and it's going well. I've been enjoying it pretty well."
Fairman joined his mates, Rhyle Davis and Harry Radley, for some off-season training back in November and hasn't looked back since.
"In late November last year, December, two of my mates in Wagga started training pretty hard, getting fit and then I came back to pre-season this year and it was a lot easier, I tell you that, being fit," he said.
"Footy, you enjoy it so much more when you're playing well."
Fairman has been one of the positives in an up-and-down start to the year from the Jets.
After last week's bye, they dropped to sixth spot but have shown enough to suggest that their best football is certainly capable of finals.
"We've been a bit inconsistent," Fairman said.
"I think we're tracking alright now.
"We've got a lot of young blokes in our side like myself, there's a lot of talent there we just need to start believing it.
"We can give it to the top sides, we got over Marrar earlier in the year, we only went down to East Wagga by 12 points so I think we can give it to most of the top sides, we just need to start believing it."
The Jets take on Marrar at Langtry Oval on Saturday.
Fairman said the Jets will take confidence from the come-from-behind win over Marrar earlier in the year.
"Our confidence is up, for sure," he said.
"We seem to have a pretty good track record against Marrar.
"We'll have to be on the top of our game to get over them, being on their home ground."
The 21-year-old will again start in the middle for the Jets on Saturday, who welcome back Paddy Bray and Rhyle Davis as Brad McKinnon and Blake Davis go out of the team.
Fairman is enjoying his midfield minutes.
"We lost (Mitch) Haddrill and Jerry (Lucas) from last year and (Jack Harper) Harps said to me at the start of the year that you'll probably play a few midfield minutes," he said.
"I think (Ryan Cox) Coxy got hurt in round one, he got knocked out, and then I got a start in the midfield.
"I played a lot of juniors in mid and half-back so it's been good."
