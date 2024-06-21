Police find $600,000 in cash inside van stopped during Hume Highway blitz

Police have seized a huge haul of cash after stopping a driver on the Hume Highway at Holbrook.
Albury Highway Patrol officers were patrolling the highway on Wednesday as part of Operation Furious.
They stopped a white van about 12.20pm and spoke to the 37-year-old driver.
A search during the June 19 intercept found more than $600,000 in cash, consisting mainly of $50 notes.
"While speaking to the driver the officers had reason to search the van and located $603,014 cash concealed within the vehicle which is believed to be from the proceeds of crime," a spokesman said.
"The 37-year-old male was arrested and charged with deal with property proceeds of crime and was granted bail to appear at Albury Local Court in August."
Operation Furious, which ended on Thursday night, targeted drivers on the Hume Highway, with Victorian police officers running a similar operation.
There have been several significant seizures made during the blitz, including a haul of 11,000 vapes and more than $270,000 in cash from two cars in the Riverina.
Officers stopped a Mazda on the highway at Gundagai about 8pm on Tuesday and seized 3600 vapes worth an estimated $126,000.
A 23-year-old man was charged with having suspected stolen or unlawfully obtained goods.
Police then searched a Mercedes Sprinter van in the town at 11.25pm and seized 7500 vapes and $274,450 in cash.
Two Chinese men were arrested and were charged at Wagga station with proceeds of crime offences and having a restricted substance.
Officers also seized vapes worth more than $300,000 from a vehicle on the Hume Highway at Tumblong on Monday.
A Toyota HiAce van was searched about 12.15pm and 9400 vapes, worth an estimated $329,00, were seized.
