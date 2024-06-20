Foley hunts win in milestone game after horror start to coaching

Junee captain-coach Daniel Foley is hoping for a change of luck as he prepares for a milestone game.
In his first season in the role, Foley has had to deal with a seemingly never ending list of long term injuries.
"It's been a nightmare to be honest," Foley said.
"I'm hoping just to get through 80 minutes without a serious injury."
Edan Price joined the list last week after dislocating and breaking his ankle leading into half-time of their clash with Kangaroos.
It comes after the loss of James Croydon (ruptured patella tendon), Matt Robinson (anterior cruciate ligament) and Jese Wainibuli (anterior cruciate ligament) while Joel Munro and Haydn Cowled have both moved to Newcastle during the season.
Pete Adam also needs surgery on his injured shoulder.
Adding to that two of their key recruits, former Australian sevens captain Stu Dunbar and Ben Shea, now won't line up for the club at all this season.
After a couple of pre-season appearances a change of employment has kept Dunbar in Sydney.
Shea has also remained in France for a coaching opportunity.
However Chase Bernard will play his first game of the season against Temora at Nixon Park on Saturday.
After being named in the French Elite One Team of the Year, Bernard arrived in Junee this week.
He's a welcome addition to the squad.
"He's ready to go," Foley said.
"He got named in the team of the year in France's Elite One in the front row so I think you've got to be pretty handy to make that.
"We're looking forward to seeing how he goes."
Junee have just one win to their credit so far this season.
It's been a tough initiation to coaching for Foley with so many injury concerns.
"Our depth is being tested again and we're probably lucky this year we've got a bit of depth," Foley said.
"In previous years we'd be in all sorts of this had of happened.
"It's a bit disappointing as we had such high hopes for the season but injuries have just taken that opportunity away from us to go really well."
However he's hoping to build off what he thought was their best half against Kangaroos last week.
They led the Wagga side 14-12 at half-time before conceding the next 34 points.
"Our first 40 minutes against Kangaroos on the weekend was probably the best 40 minutes of footy we've played all year, we were up 14-12 at half-time but just didn't bring it back out of the sheds," Foley said.
"We were just half into that second half and probably produced our worst 40 minutes of the season.
"Went just got no consistency in our footy at the moment so to try to play 80 minutes would be pleasing."
Foley is also looking to celebrate his 150th first grade game for the club.
He made his debut as a 17-year-old, was part of a rare grand final appearance for the club in 2005, before stepping into the captain-coach role this season.
"I'm pretty excited for that," Foley said.
"I just wish it was under better circumstances."
