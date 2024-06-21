Identity of elderly driver accused of hitting pedestrian revealed in court

The identity of an elderly Wagga driver who allegedly hit a pedestrian earlier this year has been revealed after her case was mentioned in court for the first time this week.
Forest Hill woman Patricia Fuller, 85, did not appear in Wagga Local Court on Wednesday but was instead represented by her solicitor on charges of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm and negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm.
The charged relate to an incident that happened on April 5.
Emergency services were called to the intersection of Edward and Baylis streets about 3.45pm that day, after a 28-year-old woman was hit by a car.
Police allege Fuller was driving the vehicle dangerously and negligently on Edward Street at the time.
The injured woman was treated at the scene before being taken to Wagga Base Hospital in a serious but stable condition with suspected fractures.
Fuller was breath tested at the scene, which returned a negative result, and was subsequently charged following inquiries by the Riverina Crash Investigation Unit.
In court on Wednesday, Fuller's solicitor told Magistrate Rebecca Hosking there were "no instructions to enter a plea today".
Police prosecutor Sergeant Kate Williams sought a two-week adjournment for discussions with the Department of Public Prosecutions.
The matter was adjourned until July 10 and Fuller will be excused from attending if legally represented.
