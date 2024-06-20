Emergency call to head north

Wagga's northern suburbs are growing rapidly.
There's thousands of new homes being built and thousands more in the pipeline. Add to that two new shopping centres.
Just yesterday, we got the first look at the proposed McDonald's restaurant at Boorooma. Emily Anderson has more details here.
On the back of such significant growth, it's not hard to see why those who call north of the Murrumbidgee home are crying out for an increased emergency services presence in the area.
It's not the first time we've heard this and Finn Coleman has spoken with emergency services personnel, including a former paramedic, about the issue.
In sport, Tahlia Sinclair tells us about the Google search that brought Jess Allen to Tigerland 150 games ago and Jimmy Meiklejohn reports Turvey Park forward Oscar Jenkins was handed a three-match ban by the AFL NSW-ACT tribunal.
Have a great day!
Andrew Pearson - Editor, The Daily Advertiser
