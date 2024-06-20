'I don't think we can wait': Vape and tobacco busts only a step in the right direction

Some people caught transporting vapes and illegal cigarettes in the Riverina in a recent spate of arrests could be getting off with "low-end charges".
Police have arrested and charged eight people for possessing vapes and illegal tobacco during car stops on Riverina roads, since June 10.
For those charged with goods in custody, Wagga criminal lawyer Zac Tankard said punishment has a maximum sentence of six months imprisonment.
"It's very unusual that they charge with such a low-end charge," Mr Tankard said.
A 52-year-old was will face the Gundagai court for goods in custody after policed allegedly seized $329,000 worth of vapes from him on June 17.
This was followed by police charging a 23-year-old with goods in custody when he was found with $126,000 of vapes near Gundagai on June 18.
In the last 12 months, Mr Tankard said he has seen an increase in vape and tobacco prosecutions.
"You see a significant number more going through the courts - in all courts in the Riverina that I've attended," he said.
"There's certainly more detection of it now."
He said those charged for recklessly dealing with proceeds of crime receive a more severe penalty than those charged with goods in custody.
The lawyer said it was common for police to issue offenders with taxation and customs charges.
These are under the Tax Administration Act which includes charges with punishments of up to 15 years, if taken to the district court.
Mr Tankard said that many nicotine vape seizures are being raised to the district court under the Customs Act with a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment.
Community concern has been raised that penalties for retailers found with illicit tobacco and vapes are not stopping the problem in Wagga.
These penalties are issued by NSW health inspectors and can be as low as $1100.
It is understood that raids on suspected businesses are occurring "pretty constantly", however Mr Tankard believes that owners are dodging penalties.
"If the owner's not there, he can say 'I don't know what this guy is doing?'," Mr Tankard said.
"It's very rare the person behind the counter is going to be going to jail for vapes which are really held by the business."
The lawyer said more significant fines can be pressed if the business itself is charged.
Independent MP for Wagga Joe McGirr understands the state government is waiting on the federal government to increase legislation surrounding penalties.
"I understand the NSW Government will be mirroring substantial penalty increases planned by the federal government," Dr McGirr said in a private members' statement to the legislative assembly.
"Legislation for those penalties is due to be passed by the federal government shortly. This government intends to embody those penalties that will be up to millions of dollars, as I understand it."
But he wants both levels of government to act before the price of tobacco increases in September, under the Albanese government's reforms.
"I don't think we could wait, because frankly, we are in the middle of the year," Dr McGirr said.
"I would've hoped we would've had legislation in the next two to three months."
Dr McGirr believes the recent seizures of vapes and tobacco in the Riverina are a step in the right direction but are not enough to shut down the problem.
"It's encouraging to hear news of seizures and I'm hoping that reduces supply to the Wagga region," he said.
"My question is, 'are we doing enough'? My concern is 'not yet', and that's why I've taken the issue up."
He is seeking a timeline from the state and federal government, and will meet with the police minister next week for a briefing on their actions in Wagga.
Federal member for Riverina Michael McCormack believes the illegal trading of tobacco "must be stamped out by any means necessary".
He said that increasing penalties is one measure to achieve this.
"If the government was to introduce any further legislation into the Parliament to increase penalties for possession, I would need to read the bill to carefully consider the details before determining my position," he said.
"The timing of the introduction of legislation into Parliament for debate is a matter for the government to consider."
