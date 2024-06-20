McDermott ready to post another win over former club after Temora shift

Will McDermott has already got one win over his former club and is determined to make it two.
After coming through Junee's junior ranks, McDermott was part of their return to the top grade last year.
However with the Diesels bringing in plenty of experience to their playmaking, the 19-year-old opted for a new opportunity with Temora.
The chance to hone his craft under Josh McCrone was another incentive for the move.
"There were players coming into Junee's side that were really good players too and I got the opportunity to go over to Temora, Josh was really keen on having me there and my sister's boyfriend Billy Reardon is there too so it was an easy choice," McDermott said.
McDermott is pleased with how it has started off.
"It's been good," McDermott said.
"Temora are really inviting, there's a good culture at the club and they've welcomed me with open arms."
McDermott has played at five-eighth alongside McCrone throughout the season.
He switched positions a lot last season but feels he's adapting to the number six jumper and being able to partner McCrone in the halves.
"It's been really good as he (McCrone) has a lot of knowledge obviously after playing in the NRL and over in the Super League," McDermott said.
"He's got a calming nature about him and helps me look at the game from a different perspective. It's been really helpful.
"It's good to have a consistent position, obviously if injuries happen at the back end of the year that could change, but it's good to go to training and just focus on one position and get better at my craft in that position."
McDermott was able to get one over his former club when Temora scored a 38-20 victory at Laurie Daley Oval in round one.
The teenager was able to score one of their seven tries in the win.
He's hoping to repeat the dose but with a much friendlier crowd this time around.
"They are a quality side Junee, and always have been, and always stick it to every team that they play," McDermott said.
"The crowd was a little bit in the game but there was nothing from the players in the field."
Temora have lost two games so far this season, both at Nixon Park, to sit second on the compact ladder.
However after becoming the first side to get the better of Young last week, McDermott hopes they can really build off that kind of display back on home turf on Saturday.
"We've only dropped two games this year so far but there's still plenty of room for improvement," he said.
"We haven't played our best footy yet and as Josh said on the weekend that was probably our first 80-minute performance and it still wasn't our best footy.
"We are going really good but there's still half a season to go and we're really keen to see where we can get to."
The Dragons head into the clash with an unchanged line up from their 18-14 victory.
