The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

McDermott ready to post another win over former club after Temora shift

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated June 21 2024 - 12:22pm, first published June 20 2024 - 6:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Temora five-eighth Will McDermott is eyeing off another win over former club Junee at Laurie Daley Oval on Saturday. Picture by Bernard Humphreys
Temora five-eighth Will McDermott is eyeing off another win over former club Junee at Laurie Daley Oval on Saturday. Picture by Bernard Humphreys

Will McDermott has already got one win over his former club and is determined to make it two.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
Newsletters
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.

Note from the Editor Newsletter

WEEKLY

Note from the Editor

Get the editor's insights: what's happening & why it matters

FootyHQ Newsletter

WEEKLY

FootyHQ

Love footy? We've got all the action covered

View all
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.