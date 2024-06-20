The Google search that brought Jess to Tigerland 150 games ago

Ten years ago a quick Google search led Jess Allen to the Wagga Tigers, on Saturday she'll run out for her 150th game.
The A grade playing coach will mark the milestone in round ten of the Riverina League competition against Turvey Park.
It's been a long time coming for the defender, who never thought she'd reach any milestones with the club.
"Honestly, I googled and it was the first one that came up so I emailed them," Allen said.
"It was Kath Flanigan actually that I emailed, to get her as your first contact point makes a big difference because you feel so welcomed from the first time.
"[I'm still here] much to my Dad's disgust, he always thought I was moving home after uni, so for me to still be here after 10 years says a lot about the club and why you want to keep coming back from them."
Club loyalty is something that runs in the Allen family, with both her father and sister celebrating milestone games in Wangaratta last weekend.
Watching her dad run out to play his 500th football game, 150 doesn't seem so big anymore.
The community that football netball clubs provide has been especially important to Allen since arriving in town.
"It was how mum and dad met, through their footy club, so we grew up watching dad play footy and then playing for that club when we were younger," she said.
"I moved up here for uni and then got a job, the people keep me coming back.
"It's the girls that I've met, the girls that I've played with, not only them but their families as well, they take you in.
"Being at Tigers I didn't know anyone when I first game so to have families that take you in and to have the girls that have become some of your best friends, that's the biggest reason why you keep going back."
Stepping right into the A grade side in 2015, a year later Allen began coaching for the club.
Starting with the B grade side, she's worked her way up to leading A grade for the first time this season.
It's been a new challenge for her.
"My second year at the club I got asked to start coaching, so I started with B grade and then worked up from there," she said.
"I was a bit worried about being a playing coach, trying to concentrate on everyone else, but I think it makes me think about my game more as well.
"You obviously are telling people what you want from them but you have to be able to do that yourself.
"It's been a very different challenge, I got very comfortable coaching A reserve, watching from the sidelines, so it just makes you think a little bit more, it's been good."
A decade with any club is an achievement in itself and Allen said it's not felt like such a long time.
Over the years she's watched players come and go, but the thing she's loved the most is watching players grow into the top grade.
Six of the current A grade squad have been with the Tigers since they were juniors, and Allen said it's no surprise they've decided to stay.
"To see them play juniors and then coming up and working their way up through the grades, I coached a lot of them in A res before they got to A, so it's like a proud mum moment when they're all playing A grade and all playing so well for you," she said.
Allen's 150th is not the only big event for the club this weekend as they host their DIY Big Freeze.
Despite refusing to swim unless the temperature reaches 40°, Allen will be one of many volunteers going down the slide.
She's choosing to think of it like a post-game cool down.
"It'll be a very big day for the club," she said.
"They're really pushing hard to get as many donations as we can, but it's only going to be 13 degrees on the weekend so sliding will be fun.
"I'm excited to see everyone go down the slide and all the effort that's gone into it to get it started, and to get the donations that we have, hopefully that keeps coming before Saturday."
Wagga Tigers v Turvey Park
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes v Griffith
Narrandera v Leeton-Whitton
Coolamon v Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong
