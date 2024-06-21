Lengthy jail term for man who treated stepdaughters as 'sexual playthings'

A Wagga man who subjected two of his stepdaughters to years of abuse and treated them "as his sexual playthings" over a 14-year period will spend longer than that behind bars.
Shaun Andrew Benfield, 40, appeared in handcuffs as he learned his fate before Judge Gordon Lerve in Wagga District Court on Thursday, having previously been found guilty of historic sexual assault charges by a jury.
The court heard Benfield had abused his position of trust by having an unlawful sexual relationship with his stepdaughters, who were sisters, and subjecting them to repeated "serious sexual offending" between 2006 and 2020.
One of the girls was aged between 11 and 14, and the other between five and about 16 years, at the time the offences took place.
Benfield was arrested in 2021 and initially pleaded not guilty to a number of charges.
A jury later found him guilty of aggravated sexual intercourse without consent, sexually touching another person without consent and two counts of an adult maintaining an unlawful relationship with a child under 16.
A court order prohibiting the publication of Benfield's name, which had been put in place to protect the complainants' identities, was lifted last month after the two victims sought to have the restriction removed.
The Daily Advertiser has chosen not to name the sisters.
The court heard the offences against the sisters took place after Benfield met their mother in 2004 and the pair began a de facto relationship the following year.
Judge Lerve said Benfield, who was aged between 23 and 37 at the time of the offending, had engaged in sexual activity with both girls "a number of times per week" while in a position of trust and described his conduct as "appalling and criminal".
"The offender was apparently indifferent and uncaring about his position of trust as the victims' stepfather, the ages of his victims, the short and long-term effects of his consistent offending on the victims and the utterly inappropriate relationship he was continuing with both of them," he said.
"He seems to have regarded the victims as his sexual playthings for an extended period of time.
"On the issue of short and long-term effects, it is now widely and generally accepted that this type of offending does have an effect on victims."
Both sisters spoke of the harm they had suffered, with one of them reading her victim impact statement to the court and the other's delivered by their grandmother.
Judge Lerve said both "spoke particularly eloquently about the effects of the offending" and said it was clear they had suffered "substantial harm".
"One can only hope that the offender listened carefully as each victim set out the short- and long-term effects of the offending on them," he said.
Benfield did not provide oral evidence during the proceedings but the court heard he was diagnosed with ADHD in primary school. He also lived with a father who was violent towards his mother and had assaulted him and his brother when they tried to protect her.
Benfield's mother told the court she was shocked to hear of his actions, which she described as "inconsistent" with the son she knew.
In sentencing, Judge Lerve said he was unable to make any finding of remorse and could not rule out the possibility Benfield might reoffend in the future.
The judge said Benfield's sentence had to ensure he was adequately punished, deter him from committing similar offences and protect the community.
However, he said the penalty imposed must also help lead Benfield on the path to rehabilitation, make him accountable for his actions, denounce his conduct and recognise the harm done to the victims and the community.
Judge Lerve found full-time imprisonment was the only option, given the severity of the charges, and jailed Benfield for 20 years, with a non-parole period of 15 years.
The jail term was backdated to March 23, 2023, as agreed by both the defence and prosecution, meaning Benfield will be eligible for parole on March 23, 2038.
Benfield had been on bail until the jury's guilty verdicts, at which point his liberty was revoked and he has been in custody since.
