Back after having a baby, Merrae is finding her feet on court again

Sometimes our bodies and our minds just don't line up in the way we want them to.
For many female athletes, returning to the sport after giving birth can be both a physical and mental challenge.
East Wagga-Kooringal defender Merrae Argus was already planning to have a season off when she fell pregnant.
Returning to the court in 2024, she said it's been a process getting comfortable playing again.
"It was a big shock to the system, but it's been great," Argus said.
"It's definitely tested me but it's been good to be back doing stuff with the girls.
"It was hard not being able to do some of the things I could beforehand, I'm a bit slower off the mark, it's been hard physically and not being able to do things I thought I would be able to do."
Over the season Argus has continued to find playing easier and her body starting to move in the way she is used to it moving.
Though she doesn't feel quite at the same point she was before having her son, she's getting there.
It's been a mental battle too.
"It's been a bit frustrating and I think [coach] Claudia [Barton] has been great in that sense, reassuring me obviously that it's okay, and it will come," she said.
"I'm just trying to focus on improving, and not beat myself up too much about getting back to that same level too soon."
This season is the first time the defender has worked alongside Claudia Barton on the netball court.
Playing together in defence, alongside Lauren Barton, she said the cohesion the trio have has made for an enjoyable first half of the season.
Rolling substitutions have helped with fitness restrictions.
"We used to play basketball together, so we're familiar with each other on a court, but just a different kind of court," Argus said.
"We have been working a lot together, we've been rotating between Claudia, Lauren, and I which has been great, it gives you the opportunity to have a little rest which has definitely benefited me."
This weekend the Hawks welcome Barellen to Gumly Oval and Argus is hoping to get some sweet revenge over the Blues.
Last time the teams met the Hawks went down by two goals, but Argus said they're a better team this time around.
"I'm a little nervous but I look forward to having everyone back there and giving it another shot, we have improved definitely since round one, so it'll be very interesting to see how we play as a team on the weekend," she said.
"As the week's have gone by us girls have bonded well so it's feeling a bit more comfortable on the court, and I feel like we're growing with each other."
Marrar v Northern Jets
East Wagga-Kooringal v Barellan
North Wagga v Coleambally
The Rock-Yerong Creek v Temora
