'It's definitely a lot different': Tiger enjoying step up to first grade

Back-to-back Frank Gaynor Medallist Will Kirkup is enjoying his stint in first grade having made the step up for Wagga Tigers this season.
Kirkup has been a star in recent years in reserve grade for the Tigers which saw him take out the league best and fairest medal in 2022-23.
The forward made his first grade debut against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes in the opening round and he revealed that he's enjoyed the step up.
"It's definitely a lot different," Kirkup said.
"It's quicker and just with the skills it's definitely been a bit of a learning curve coming into this year, but I've enjoyed every bit of it.
"I'm loving it."
After graduating from the under 17.5 competition at the end of the 2020 season, Kirkup has spent the past three years playing reserve grade for the Tigers.
He explained his move to the senior side followed on from a chat with senior coach Murray Stephenson at the end of last year.
"I just had a talk with Muz at the end of last year about playing two o'clock footy and if I was interested," he said.
"I was definitely keen and I'm glad I've had the chance because I'm enjoying it."
The Tigers play host to Turvey Park this weekend at Robertson Oval and Kirkup said he was keen for the contest against the Bulldogs.
"I'm looking forward to it, I think all the boys are," he said.
"We had a good training on Tuesday and we had a good chat so we're ready to rip in."
The Tigers are coming off a disappointing one-point loss to Leeton-Whitton in which they let slip a six-goal three quarter time lead.
Kirkup believed a lapse in the last quarter and an increase of pressure led to the disappointing defeat on the road.
"I think it was just a thing of not playing the four quarters," he said.
"We got a bit of pressure and just sort of crumbled.
"Everyone got stressed and we all sort of crumbled a bit, it was disappointing."
The Tigers have only notched up the single victory at the halfway mark of the season after having gone through a horror run with injury over the first nine rounds.
Kirkup was confident that the effort was there in their performances, however noted consistency had been a factor in some of their losses this season.
"I feel we try every week, it's just four quarter performances," he said.
"I feel we can be competitive with any team really and I think we've shown that.
"It's just sustaining that for four quarters, but that's all part of being a young team and just learning.
"As long as we can finish the year being a competitive side then I think we'll all be happy."
The Tigers like a lot of sides are considerably younger compared to last season and Kirkup explained it was nice having so many players all around a similar age.
"It's definitely good as all us boys we get on well on and off the field," he said.
"We are all good mates and stuff so it works well.
"It would be good to have a few more senior heads around the club, but it's definitely quite enjoyable being all young.
"I feel it takes a bit of pressure off everyone's shoulders getting along with everyone."
The Tigers have made six changes ahead of the clash against the Bulldogs as Zach Cornell, Crawford Wadley, Sam Schirmer, Nathan Cooke, Henry Cook and Carl Schwenke return to the side.
Captain Sam McNaughton headlines the omissions alongside Nic Gorman, Bill Walker, Jake Hinds, Mat Etchells and Xavier Heeney.
