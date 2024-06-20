'It's a complicated issue': Crossing removal an overall positive

The Norman family has resided on their family farm at Illabo for more than 100 years and are welcoming news the village's notorious level crossing will be removed.
Murray Norman's farm isn't going to be affected by the project, which changes his perspective on the matter as he understands the impacts it will have on some other landowners.
"We're on the side unaffected by it but the farms on the other side are being greatly affected," he said.
"If you're in the farms where it's going through, it's hideous. It's a complicated issue.
"The farms it goes through and the areas the crossing goes through need to be cared for and need to be thought through."
That being said, money being put into smaller communities is important.
"Money needs to be put in so those communities don't get short changed," Mr Norman said.
"It's cutting farms up which is not great but it does also provide the means of providing a railway between Melbourne and Brisbane.
"Definitely we would see it as a positive, it's a great infrastructure project.
"If our farm was on the other side then that wouldn't be good."
Mr Norman said it is no secret level crossings are notoriously dangerous and the site of many crashes.
The Harris Gates level crossing is no different.
"Level crossings are dangerous. There have been accidents on level crossings," Mr Norman said.
"As they're building the railway it is good for the crossings to be fixed, to be worked through, the government does also need to work towards a budget across the whole line as well.
"If we're going to produce food for the world, if we're going to have industry inland, if we can't transport it you can't have industry, you can't have production and the government making these bold steps is really important for local communities.
"If we want jobs, if we want prosperity in the regions, in the bush, we have to expect that when the government puts up opportunities like this we have to support it."
His son Tom Norman is of a similar mind, welcoming the project.
"The new change will be good, it will definitely come with some difficulties but I think overall it will definitely come as a benefit," he said.
The Australian and NSW governments have committed to a program of work to improve the safety and reliability at road and rail interfaces on the Inland Rail route.
The appointed $70 million will be distributed between the Harris Gates crossing and the Newell Highway crossing at Tichborne, south of Parkes.
A spokesperson for Transport for NSW said the projects are currently under development and the next steps will be communicated to the community and key stakeholders once a project timeline is finalised.
