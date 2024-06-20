Will Wagga emergency services go north? Former paramedic adamant it's needed

"We need further disbursement of emergency personnel and services, I'm sure of that," former Wagga paramedic Phil Hoey said.
"That's looking at the future and being sensible."
With Wagga's northern suburbs continuing to grow, many see an evident need for an increased presence of emergency services north of Murrumbidgee River.
Mr Hoey has been retired for five years and said there was once a time where residents didn't think the city would need two fire stations.
"Obviously now it does. Wagga is growing. You've only got to look at Wagga in the last 10 years and just see where we're headed now, and you can imagine what its going to be like in another 10 years," he said.
"For example, [on a rainy day], if you had an incident on Gobba Bridge, an obstruction on the bridge, and we had a flood at North Wagga, where there's no access ... there's a significant delay in getting resources to someone that may need resources out in that northern area.
"There are a number of things we need, but to be thinking about disbursement of emergency services, I think is really a good thing."
In 2016 the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) approached Wagga City Council to find a new location for the Riverina Fire Control Centre, which is currently based in Ashmont
Wagga City Council general manager Peter Thompson said the RFS prepared a business case which proposed to establish a new combined precinct of emergency services on council owned land.
"The business case was prepared with the support and input from Fire and Rescue NSW, NSW SES and the Volunteer Rescue Association (VRA)," he said.
"The proposed consolidated precinct aims to service the future collective needs for all of these agencies and achieve enhanced coordination and cooperation during multi-agency emergency events through co-location."
On June 27, 2016 the council resolved to set aside a lot of land at 11 Farrer Road, Boorooma (Lot 2 DP702230) as the preferred site for the emergency services precinct.
"Following that resolution of council, communication with agencies and the NSW State Government Minister failed to obtain a commitment from all the emergency service agencies to relocate to the precinct," said Mr Thompson.
"As this agreement was fundamental to the council agreement to provide the land, and there was growing pressure on the availability of land zoned for residential purposes, council resolved in May 2019 to work with emergency service agencies and the NSW Regional Growth Development Corporation (RGDC) to investigate options for an alternate precinct approach to the north of the city.
"Discussions between RGDC, council and RFS have been very constructive and we are currently discussing an alternative precinct approach at a different site on the northern side of the city."
There are many on the ground in Wagga optimistic an emergency services precinct, in some form, north of the city will eventually be achieved.
RFS Riverina zone manager Superintendent Roger Orr was confident the community would see a result.
"With the growth of the city to the north ... there is a future need for emergency services and support services to have a presence in the the area," he said.
Mr Thompson said council wanted to see emergency services established on the northern side of the river, especially given current road and infrastructure struggles in the area.
"This need is critical given the lack of an adequate river crossing during even modest flood events," he said.
"The only crossing which is available in modest flood events is the Gobbagombalin which becomes choked and dysfunctional during such events.
"The city of Wagga Wagga needs emergency services on both sides of the river particularly given the inadequacy of the river crossing infrastructure."
Mr Hoey pointed out how these services wouldn't just service the suburbs immediately over the river, but the ones further afield as well.
"It's probably too easy to say do this, do that and do everything else, but you've got to think about the consequences of what we've got right now, right here and today.
"If there was a major incident of the bridge, traffic on the bridge, or floods as there were a couple of years ago, what would you do? How would you get there?
"You shift resources around, it just means your response times are going to be minimised north of the city as well."
Mr Thompson said current discussions for a precinct on the northern side of the city were not yet to a stage where council could comment.
"Other than to say council is positive about the discussions and cooperation between the other agencies and the council to get the best result for the city and the state," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.