Alleged pursuit driver linked to several Wagga break-ins: police

An early morning police pursuit that ended in a bang so loud it woke people up has ended in the arrest of a 37-year-old man charged with 11 offences including break and enter.
About 4.45am on Wednesday, June 19, a pursuit was initiated along Lake Albert Road, Kooringal in which the man driving the car, allegedly stolen, crashed it into a stationary car on the side of the road.
Officers alleged the man then fled the scene on foot.
Neighbours nearby said they heard a massive bang loud enough that it had woken them up.
About 11am on Wednesday, June 19, police were called to reports of a break and enter at a home on Copland Street, East Wagga.
Officers attached to the Riverina Police District, with assistance from the dog unit located the 37-year-old man, arresting him before he was taken to Wagga Police Station.
He was charged with 11 offences including three counts of driving a conveyance without consent of the owner.
He was also charged with three counts for driving on a road unlicenced, two counts of larceny, police pursuit, not stopping, driving dangerously, break and enter with intent and goods in personal custody.
Police will also allege he was involved in a number of break and enter offences in the East Wagga area.
He was refused bail to appear in Wagga Local Court today on Thursday.
