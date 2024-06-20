Lomax feels the buzz of representing Temora on State Of Origin stage

Zac Lomax isn't one to forget his Temora roots and being able to represent his community only adds to his State Of Origin experience.
Lomax is one of two Dragons juniors who retained their place in NSW's side for game two on Wednesday.
Liam Martin hasn't missed a game since first being selected in 2021, with the other Blues second rower Angus Crichton born in the town but raised in Milvale and playing his junior footy in Young.
Temora has a proud history of producing rugby league talent and Lomax credits a lot of it to the lifestyle.
"Footy is what everyone loves back home in Temora and I'm super lucky to have all the support from back home," Lomax said.
"Everyone is always outdoors playing some kind of sport.
"It's been really good as obviously Marto has been playing great footy, he's an Origin player, and to be from the same town is humbling as well."
Lomax maintains a close connection to his hometown.
With older brother Hayden part of Temora's first grade team he was running water for the Dragons just a day before given his NSW call up last month.
The Blues winger then had around 30 family and friends in the stands for game one and expects around the same in Melbourne on Wednesday night.
"I'm very grateful my family follow me around to all my games and the community back in Temora are so supportive of everything," Lomax said.
"They are always checking in, everyone is coming down to watch and to be able to get everyone the other Wednesday night was unbelievable - it was a moment I won't forget any time soon.
"To see what it means to everyone back home, family, friends and my community gives me a buzz and I love every second of it."
A much talked about move to the wing for St George Illawarra this season has been a catalyst of Lomax's call up to the side.
He was one of NSW's best in their game one loss to Queensland, scoring one of their two tries in the 38-10 defeat.
After representing NSW at a junior level, to play State Of Origin was a dream come true.
"I was super stoked," Lomax said.
"Obviously it was a little bit disappointing in regards to not getting the win but I thought we showed a lot of courage and competed really well there in periods.
"I'm super confident we'll be up for it come Wednesday night."
Lomax had plenty of traffic come his way after centre partner Joseph Suaalii made Origin history with the earliest send off after just seven minutes.
He's hoping his second Origin experience pans out differently.
"That was always going to be the case as soon as you lose a centre it's not ideal but fingers crossed we can play with 13 men but it is what it is," he said.
"That is footy and things happen.
"Circumstances aren't ideal all the time during games and hopefully come Wednesday night we will be ready to go."
